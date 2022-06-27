Five bodies out of the 21 minors who died during the tragic Enyobeni tavern incident are not identified

Parents and relatives who may not have seen their children over the weekend are urged to visit the mortuary

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said that no arrests have been made at this stage

EAST LONDON - At least five bodies of the 21 minors who were killed in the Enyobeni tavern incident in Scenery park on Sunday, 26 June, remain unidentified.

The local mortuary calls on parents and relatives who may not have seen their children over the weekend to visit the mortuary to assist with identifying the bodies.

Several bodies of those who died at the Enyobeni tavern have not yet been identified by their parents.

The bodies are held at the Woodbrook mortuary in East London’s West Bank. According to News24, the Eastern Cape Health Department said it hopes that the families of those who have not been identified will come forward.

Samples have been submitted to the forensic lab, however, a report is not yet ready. The department added that once the report is finalised, it will be handed over to SAPS.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told SABC News that the death toll remains at 21. The investigating team is still piecing together the events leading to the deaths.

Kinana said members of SAPS request to be given sufficient space and time to conclude the investigation. He also added that no arrests have been made at this stage.

SA reacts to unidentified bodies

Many social media users are irate over the minors who have not yet been identified by their parents:

Farai G Gwature said:

“This shows that some parents don’t care about their children. after such incidents, every teenager’s parent should at least check on them.”

Charmaine Van Der Merwe posted:

“So where are the 6 children’s parents brothers sister aunts that they are not being identified. Do they still not know the young adults are not home? Or do they just not care?”

Arie Van Niekerk Davenport commented:

“Where were the parents to allow the kids to go there blame the parents and not the owner Yes, it is a sad story but again why did the parents allow the youngest to go there.”

Andy Mamvundle Andy added:

“That shows that parents are not doing a good job. It’s day two but they don’t know where are the kids haibo.”

Enyobeni tavern owner allegedly apologises to families of 21 teens who died under mysterious circumstances

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported, the owner of the Enyobeni tavern allegedly apologised to the families of the 21 teenagers who died at his business premises in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June. The details surrounding the deaths are unclear, however, police are investigating an inquest and the Eastern Cape Liquor board plans to lay criminal charges against the owner.

The tavern will also be temporarily closed. According to SABC News, the entertainment manager of the tavern, DJ Promise Martin, said there weren’t enough men on the ground to safeguard the patrons. He also admitted that the situation was out of control.

