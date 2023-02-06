South Africans were left reeling after a 44-year-old woman on vacation with her family on the south coast was shot and killed

Police in Margate are investigating a case of murder and house robbery following Shalima Ramsanker’s death

The victim’s distraught family who described her as a bubbly person said they were struggling to come to terms with the killing

KWAZULU-NATAL - What was meant to be an enjoyable family vacation turned horrific when a 44-year-old holidaymaker was killed at a rented vacation home in Margate on the south coast.

Holidaymaker Shalima Ramsanker was shot and killed at a rented vacation home in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Getty image & Mohamed B Khan

The killing occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 4 February and sparked an uproar on social media. Shalima Ramsanker and her family were believed to have been sitting on the verandah at the Collin Road property when a security alarm was sounded.

The shaken-up family ran for cover upon hearing gunshots; however, Ramsanker was shot while the gunman demanded money from the injured woman. According to TimesLIVE, the victim attempted to run to a nearby bedroom but collapsed and died.

Police investigations continue to find holidaymaker’s killer

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda told Briefly News that police in Margate are investigating a case of murder and house robbery. After shooting Ramsanker, the assailant fled the scene on foot.

When asked if holidaymakers were often targeted in the area, Col Netshiunda said:

“We are investigating a murder case. The purpose of the deceased being there is another matter altogether.”

The killer is believed to have taken two handbags during the robbery. The purses were said to contain personal documents and bank cards.

Mzansi reacts to brutal South Coast killing

Ray Ntombela said:

“And then we want to invite tourists to this country… please man. May her soul rest in peace.”

Yolanda Zunde commented:

“This is so sad. Condolences to her family. When is our government going to do something about the crime in South Africa??? I am so fed up with the people in the government.”

Caro Gardner wrote:

“This is absolutely terrible. My thoughts and prayers are for this family. South Africa, please do better!”

Michelle Schou posted:

“Such a violent country we live in. Life means zero.”

Mncedisi Madlala added:

“Yhooo that's so sad, SA is no longer the same as before.”

Shalima Ramsanker’s family left reeling following horror holiday

Meanwhile, the victim’s distraught family spoke to IOL and said they were struggling to accept her death. Ramsanker’s aunt Rita Jagessar told the publication that her niece was a bubbly and intelligent person.

Jagessar added that the slain woman had the ability to light up any room she walked into. Ramsanker was laid to rest on Sunday, 5 February.

