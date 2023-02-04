A third-year student at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Her body was found at the campus residence and the police are investigating the circumstances of the murder

SA citizens were horrified and expressed their anger on social media about the femicide in the country

PRETORIA - 21-year-old Ntokozo Xaba was found dead at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) campus residence with multiple stab wounds on her neck.

The police took in her boyfriend for questioning and there is much speculation on social media that he committed the murder.

Xaba was alleged last seen alive on Wednesday night having drinks with her ex-boyfriend and friends. According to police, the friends left Xaba and the ex-boyfriend together later that evening.

The University said that on Thursday morning the deceased was discovered at the Ekhaya Junction residence dead, reported TimesLIVE.

TUT extended its condolences to Xaba's family and expressed regret that students and women in the country have to live in fear for their lives.

"The student, who resided at Ekhaya Junction was enrolled for the National Diploma in Integrated Communication programme. She met her untimely death in what appears to be an incident of Gender-Based Violence.

The University is waiting for an official report from the South African Police Services (SAPS). We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and fellow students.

SA citizens react to the brutal stabbing of the student from the Tshwane University of Technology

Ria Ockhuys-Van Niekerk said:

"We live in such a sick society where people can't accept no for an answer."

Quinton Moleele posted:

"It is unfortunate we don’t know the whole story and no one is entitled to take one’s life."

Zakhele Kunene mentioned:

"It's about time activists, lawmakers, politicians, law enforcement agencies, judges and courts, and human rights groups rise and physically to stop this femicide carnage."

Ziggy Steenkamp stated:

"What a beautiful woman she was. Condolences to her family and friends.❤️"

Lira Lee added:

"South Africa scares me every day, I'm sure as women we all suffer from anxiety from all these criminal acts. Rest in peace beautiful angel, this is really sad."

