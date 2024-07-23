Brian Steven Smith from Queenstown in Eastern Cape pleaded not guilty to 14 charges against him

He murdered two Alaskan women, Kathleen Henry and Veronica Abouchuk, in 2019

An Alaskan court sentenced the 53-year-old man to 226 years in prison for

The sentencing began with the Alaskan State Department saying that the South African was convicted of 14 counts, including two murders in the first degree on 14 February.

The two murdered women were Kathleen Henry and Veronica Abouchuk. The murderer, Brian Steven Smith, is in the middle of the image. Image: @Lauraonthecase

Sentencing of Brian Steven Smith

The court was re-convened to pass a sentence on Brian Steven Smith. The preceding Judge was Judge Kevin Mark Saxby, who had this to say when passing judgment:

There is no hope. There is no restoration. There is only preventing Mr. Smith from killing again.”

The jury, in this case, had only needed less than an hour to decide the man was guilty of killing the two women and recording one of the murders in a hotel. Therefore, Judge Saxby’s stance was to ensure he did not repeat such a despicable crime.

Details regarding the other counts that he was sentenced for are multiple counts of sexual assault, tampering with physical evidence and misconduct involving a corpse.

“Both were treated about as horribly as a person can be treated,” Alaska Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby said at sentencing.

“It’s the stuff of nightmares,” Saxby said.

In Alaska, the sentencing range for first-degree murder is 30 to 99 years in prison.

South Africans react to the sentencing

@Yolly16680 sentiments:

Sickening! let him rot in jail.

@DlaminiDukani asking how much it takes:

226 years= a death penalty

@DeejayPhlo felt it's a little close to home:

He’s from Queeatown?yazi Amaxhosa Abelungu are hectic ‍

@Nkullu07 questioning his nationality:

He's not a South African.... we only know Elon Musk as South African

@josguy2013 asking for further action:

He might have committed some murders here in South Africa, police please check

South African accent was vital to identify Smith

Smith’s unusual accent in the Alaska region was a distinction that led to his arrest. The video that he had recorded of him killing the one woman in a hotel room was recognised as foreign to Alaska and that of a South African immigrant.

Queenstown connections

Smith had ties to South Africa, ran a guest house, and planned to open his own hotel one day. He is married to Stephanie Bissland, an Anchorage, Alaska musician. They met online in 2023 and proposed to her in Kwa-Zulu Natal. They are still married.

