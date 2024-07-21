Reports suggest that the person who was shot and killed in Edenvale, Johannesburg, on 20 July 2024 was Mark 'Striker' Strydom

It's alleged that the former professional heavyweight boxer pulled a gun on a woman before the fatal incident

The Gauteng SAPS confirmed that a person was arrested for the shooting; however, they did not confirm the victim’s identity

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The suspect arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man believed to be a former boxer outside an Edenvale pub would appear in the Germiston Magistrates Court. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The person behind the killing of a 54-year-old man, believed to be a former professional heavyweight boxer, is set to appear before the Germiston Magistrates Court on 22 July 2024.

Man shot outside Edenvale sports bar

According to EWN, the man who was murdered outside a sports bar in Edenvale, Johannesburg, on 20 July 2024 was Mark 'Striker' Strydom. It's alleged that the victim was shot after he pulled a gun on a woman. The Gauteng police confirmed that they were investigating the shooting and that one person was arrested.

Strydom was reportedly working as a bouncer at one of the sports bars in that area.

Social media users on criminality

Some netizens voiced their concerns about the level of criminality in the country and Edenvale, while others expressed how South Africans seemed to be trigger-happy.

@DengaAxe said:

“Guys, Edenvale, Bedfordview, there are lots of gangsters and mafias more than Sunnyside.”

@Snowbell8_8 added:

“Shocking. Gun happy here! Hate it. Must have been busy, popular spot. Besides the point, yes. Awful.”

@Bops_Peedee pointed out:

“South Africa a permanent crime scene, human being lives reduced to a chicken life perishing in seconds.”

@phillibecks stated:

“I know these white people from Edenvale and Bedford View are killing each other for tenders and drug deals like this.”

@tf_makhathini sais:

“ aibo Edenvale”

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs dies

Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was killed during a hijacking.

The 24-year-old soccer player was shot on 3 April 2024.

Many netizens and football fanatics mourned his death.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News