Two men were ruthlessly murdered in Philippi in Cape Town, Western Cape, while they were in their car

Gunmen allegedly opened fire and they died on the scene while the suspects fled

South Africans were stunned by the violent act, and some commented that crime has to be curbed in the area

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Two men were killed in cold blood in Philippi. Image: William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

PHILIPPI, CAPE TOWN – Two men were shot and killed in a gruesome incident in Cape Town.

Cape Town men shot to death

Daily Voice said the incident occurred in Philippi on 19 June 2024. The men were sitting in a car when the gunmen opened fire, killing them. The police are investigating a case of murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The community's leader, Mboniswa Chitha, who is a councillor, said that the murder may have been gang-related and could be a retaliation for another murder committed. He remarked that six people were killed in a week.

"Most of the incidents were retaliations.We don't know how the police can prevent this. Last week, a learner was murdered, and we found out that it was a revenge attack," he said.

South Africans horrified

Netizens on Facebook's hearts were broken by the gruesome shooting of the men.

Niezaamodien Singh said:

"Sad."

Elizabeth Dingwall said:

"I'm praying for all murderers and shooters to change their lives."

Iya Samuels was hopeless.

"It's never gonna change. It's only getting worse. The death penalty is the only solution."

Sandile Gqoboka asked:

"Why is nobody interested in dealing with these criminals? Our streets are ruled by criminals, and nobody seems to care. Who doesn't know that Philippi is a no-go area?"

North West councillor shot and killed

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an African National Congress councillor was shot and killed in the North West.

The councillor was walking from the shops on her way home when gunmen followed her to her house. They opened fire and fled while her niece, whom she was with, ran and called for help.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News