Three people were reportedly shot and killed after leaving a polling station in Muden in KwaZulu-Natal

The three men, who were travelling with three women, were allegedly ambushed at a homestead which doubled as a shop

Police reportedly said the motive of the attack was unknown; however, they were searching for the culprits

Three men, aged between 22 and 25, have been brutally murdered after casting their vote in Muden, KwaZulu-Natal.

Trio murdered in an ambush

The trio was reportedly travelling with three women when they were ambushed and shot while at a homestead, which doubled as a shop, on 29 May 2024.

According to ENCA, unknown suspects opened fire on the group, killing the three and wounding one of the women.

The SAPS investigating the murder said the motive of the killing was not yet known. Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda told EWN that the police probe has revealed that the vehicle the victims were travelling was allegedly stolen in Johannesburg.

In a separate incident, the SAPS was looking into the murder of a 40-year-old man who was shot inside a vehicle not far from a voting station in Wartburg. The motive for that killing was not yet known.

South Africans in disbelief

Social media users were shocked by the reported shooting.

