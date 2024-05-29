The SAPS reportedly fired rubber bullets at registered voters eager to make their mark in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni

Community members reportedly accused the IEC of sabotaging their chances to cast their vote in the 2024 General Election

Netizens questioned why the IEC had insufficient ballots while it had records of the number of registered voters in that area

Police fired rubber bullets at voters who tried to storm a polling station in Thokoza, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Police fired rubber bullets at voters who attempted to storm a polling station in Thokoza, in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Media house @Newzroom405 confirmed the news on social media.

The residents accused the IEC of sabotage as scores of community members could not cast their votes due to technical malfunctions and a shortage of ballot papers. The community members had vowed to remain in the station until IEC resolved the issue:

Netizens speculate on the cause of issues

Many social media users following the Thokoza saga began speculating on the reasons behind the IEC's troubles in that area.

@Ed_UberDriver said:

“This is what happens when you are busy monitoring the movements of an old man in KZN; you lose focus on your duties and responsibilities,”

@fortunekighlex added:

“This is the exact same strategy used by @ZANUPF_Official to Rig elections!”

@ProudZuluWoman asked:

“But they knew the number of registered voters in that area, how come they don't have enough ballots?”

@ZamaKubheka3 said:

“Ballot papers are stored in ANC people's houses to rig while eligible voters do not have ballot papers. People must stay there until @IECSouthAfrica provide them with ballot papers. We are tired. It's now or never.”

@Mandla_Mtungwa1 pointed out:

“IEC keeps on doing media briefings, but when asked questions, they don't know what is happening on the ground around the polling stations.”

