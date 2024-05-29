The ANC's Secretary General Fikile Mbalula shared a post of his daughter voting in the 2024 General Election

The post by the excited proud father explained on his X post that his daughter ws a first time voter

The Secretary General's post sparked speculation amongst netizens about which party his daughter voted for

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Proud father and ANC SG, Fikile Mbalula, shared a picture of his first time voter daughter on social media. Images: X/@MbalulaFikile and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula shared a memorable moment with his daughter, who voted for the first time in the 2024 General Election.

Party leaders head to polls with their loved ones

The post by @MbalulaFikile ignited social media commentary and speculation over what party his offspring voted for. In the caption, the proud father said democracy lives:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Earlier outgoing President and ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote in Soweto alongisde his wife, Dr Tshepo Motsepe while EFF leader Julius Malema, accompamied by his wife Mantoa, voted in Seshego in Limpopo.

South Africans weigh in

Citizens reacting to the post shared their guesses on the party they believed the ANC Secretary General's daughter, voted for.

@MichaelBaker007 said:

“Ya, she's voting for her inheritance.”

@Dick_Muller added:

“Bet you she didn't tell you that she voted DA! ”

@AsanteGraceX speculated:

“We know what she did, eat, wear a T-shirt, use dad’s car but Vote EFF. GenZ will show you flames ”

@uMaster_Sandz commented:

“It’ll be interesting to see that she voted for MK ”

@AwaitedOne1 said:

“And you forced the poor child to waste her vote, mxm.”

EFF removes Nhlanhla Lux from voting station

Briefly news reported that mayhem ensued as EFF members removed former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux from a voting station in Soweto.

Reports suggest that Lux, clad in ANC regalia, was prevented from entering the Moses Kotane Primary School.

Some social media users poked fun at the incident, while others pointed out that people were allowed to wear party colours, with a few exceptions.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News