Julius Malema was left fuming after he experienced unsatisfactory conditions at his voting station in Limpopo

The EFF leader accused the IEC office in the area of compromising the secrecy of the voting process

His comments came after he and his wife were forced to wait for nearly 3 hours to cast their votes

SESHEGO - As elections continue across the country, crowded voting stations have seen a few hiccups with the voting process. Julius Malema is the latest victim of a seemingly glitchy system. The EFF leader has called out the IEC after a bad experience at his voting station in Seshego, Limpopo.

After having had to wait for almost 3 hours before casting his vote, Malema was reportedly subjected to less-than-ideal conditions inside the station. He accused the voting station of compromising the secrecy of the voting process.

EFF leader Julius Malema has criticised an IEC voting station in Limpopo. Image: J Countess/Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a video clip uploaded by NewzroomAfrika, Malema spoke to journalists outside the voting station:

"You saw how the voting booth is placed, compromising the secrecy of the ballot. The voting booth has never been placed like this before. There's something horribly going wrong in this station."

Briefly News has contacted the IEC to comment on this incident.

Social media users react to Malema's accusations

Julius Malema's criticism of the IEC was met with mixed reactions from social media users. While others agreed with him, others questioned why he was suddenly questioning the voting process.

X user @kruts said:

"Already looking for excuses why he will be a 10%-er."

@Maldaka said:

"This is 100% correct, first thing I questioned at my station. Why are there people on my side and my back? The setup is uncomfortable and I felt exposed."

BabaZwane asked:

"But in all honesty, does it hinder one's choice?"

UDM leader goes to the wrong voting station

In similar news, Briefly News reported that UDM leader Bantu Holomisa was almost turned away from his voting station early on election day morning. According to the IEC, the Eastern Cape premier candidate did not appear on voters' roll at that particular station. The IEC confirmed to Briefly News that Holomisa was able to vote after being directed to a different voting station.

