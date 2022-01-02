Who is Gwen McTavish? Age, daughters, husband, facts, Instagram, net worth

Gwen McTavish was already fairly famous in her own right before her marriage to celebrity actor husband, Graham McTavish. The entire family, including their daughters, are also in showbiz. There is very little information, let alone pictures of Gwen McTavish online, but in this article, we reveal some fascinating facts about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gwen's husband, Graham McTavish. Photo: @RedanianIntel

Source: Twitter

Gwen McTavish is a movie director and producer whose career in the entertainment industry was lowkey going for her. However, her marriage is a blessing because her husband’s popularity helps her professional filmmaking development.

Profile summary

Birth name: Gwen Isaac

Gwen Isaac Best known as: Gwen McTavish

Gwen McTavish Profession : Moviemaker, director, and producer

: Moviemaker, director, and producer Birthplace : London, England, United Kingdom

: London, England, United Kingdom Hometown : Bay of Islands, New Zealand

: Bay of Islands, New Zealand Nationality: New Zealander

New Zealander Current residence : Central Otago, New Zealand

: Central Otago, New Zealand Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 5 feet and 5 inches

: 5 feet and 5 inches Weight : 55 kilograms

: 55 kilograms Body build : Slender

: Slender Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Graham McTavish

: Graham McTavish Children : Honor and Hope

: Honor and Hope Education : Auckland University of Technology

: Auckland University of Technology Degrees : Bachelor of Communications in Television Documentary

: Bachelor of Communications in Television Documentary Gwen McTavish's Instagram: Unavailable

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background information

The blonde documentary maker was born Gwen Isaacs in London, United Kingdom. So, how old is Gwen McTavish? No one can pinpoint exactly when she was born. The specifics of Gwen McTavish's age are unknown at the moment.

However, although she was born in London, United Kingdom, Gwen McTavish's New Zealand connection is strong. Her mother, an artist, took her along to start a new life in a thriving community for single parents. There is no other information about the rest of Gwen McTavish's family members.

McTavish's husband and kids. Photo: @grahammctavish

Source: Instagram

The blonde went on to study at the Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand after she was inspired by Seven Up! a documentary produced in 1964. The 5 feet 5 inches tall filmmaker bagged a degree in Communication and Television Documentary.

Career

After graduating from Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand, Gwen Isaacs relocated to London, her place of birth, to practice a career in film making. She soon started making some money for directing broadcasters on television for the likes of BBC and ITV. She also worked with firms like Endemol and RDF.

Gwen delved into filming documentaries and reality shows because she felt most directors were more obsessed with entertaining audiences instead of helping them pick up some new information from the show.

She got the chance to correct some of her criticism of the reality series section of the industry. Gwen’s debut on reality series job was with BBC; she was required to follow the lives of clergymen at the York Minster.

The wife of Graham McTavish did not waste time in starting her documentary titled Old Dogs, New Tricks. The documentary attempted to discuss how retired racing greyhounds can be rejuvenated, and her effort was recognised with nice reviews and got a place on the ITV network for young directors. She was also selected on Metroland.

Is Gwen McTavish married now?

Yes, she is married with two kids. Gwen McTavish's husband is Graham McTavish. The 60 year old is a famous author and actor who has appeared in several movies and television shows.

Graham McTavish was born and bred in Glasgow, Scotland, and his family was very politically inclined. The family migrated from Scotland when he was a little boy, and he lived in places like the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, and England.

Moreover, he was a natural when it came to creating comedy sketches and his drama teacher did not let him waste his talent. He went on to bag a degree in English literature from the Queen Mary University of London. So, far, some of Gwen’s husband’s movies and TV shows include:

Erik the Viking

The Wind in the Willows

Ali G Indahouse

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Rambo

Middle Men

Penance

Colombiana

The Wicker Tree

Plastic

Gwen McTavish's daughters are Honour and Hope McTavish. Needful to note is that the blonde mother of two is not religious but has a few friends who are Christians, one of them seems to have influenced Gwen’s choice of name for her daughters, especially the second girl.

A scene Gwen McTavish's husband featured in. Photo: @warrioragency

Source: Twitter

Gwen McTavish's net worth

According to Celebrity Mask, Gwen has an estimated net worth of $3 million, which is not surprising with her lucrative exploits directing and producing documentary and reality shows.

How tall is Gwen McTavish?

She is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 55 kilograms. She has a body measurement of 34-28-40 inches and completes the look with blonde hair above a pair of dark brown eyes.

Gwen McTavish's facts

Below are some quick facts about this personality:

Her birth name is Gwen Isaacs She was born in London and raised in New Zealand A single mother raised her She has a university degree in communications and television documentary She is the mother of two girls She is not religious She is married to a husband who is in the same profession

Gwen McTavish is one of those women who prefer to stay in the background while their work speaks for them. She took up the challenge of acting immediately after she was inspired by the Seven Up documentary and has recorded significant success in the industry.

READ ALSO: Who is Kim Jones? Age, family, profiles, net worth, who did he design for?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Kim Jones is a British fashion designer who has brought different styles to menswear.

He has also engineered numerous legendary collaborations with famous fashion houses, including Dunhill, Louis Vuitton, Iceberg, and Hugo Boss. Read more about Kim Jones here!

Source: Briefly News