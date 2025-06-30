Zimbabwean footballer playing for FC Platinum, Brian Banda tragically died in a car accident on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo Road

The former Highlanders FC attacking midfielder and Zimbabwe international was one of three people who died at the scene of the accident

ZIFA, the PSL, and his club paid tributes remembering him as a passionate and talented player

A Zimbabwean footballer, Brian Banda, who was playing for FC Platinum, has sadly passed away following a car accident in Zvishavane, Bulawayo, on Sunday.

His club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) confirmed the death of the midfielder, who also once played for Bulawayo-based Highlanders FC. Reports say the talented attacking midfielder, who earned one cap for the Zimbabwe national team, died at the scene along with two other individuals who were travelling with him.

Crash details

Banda was a passenger in a Toyota Corolla Bubble owned by Proton Bakeries, which veered off the road after the driver attempted to overtake at a blind spot and met oncoming traffic near the Fred Mine turn-off.

The Proton driver, who was driving towards Mbalabala from Zvishavane, swerved off the road to avoid a collision before the vehicle overturned at around 2:30 AM.

ZIFA and FC Platinum pay tribute

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) mourned his death in a brief statement:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Brian Banda, captain of FC Platinum, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident,” ZIFA said.

In a statement, FC Platinum sent its message of condolence to the Banda family:

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of Brian Banda's passing, which occurred today, June 29, 2025, in a car accident on the Zvishavane-Bulawayo Road. Tragically, he lost his life. FC Platinum has suffered the loss of a remarkable player. We kindly request that everyone respect the family's privacy during this difficult time as they grieve. Go well, Brian Banda."

PSL reflects on Banda’s impact

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) also shared its sorrow following Banda's death:

"The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of FC Platinum's Brian Banda, a talented player who graced our league with skill, passion, and commitment to the beautiful game. Brian left a lasting impact on the field of play and in the hearts of fans, his team, and the football community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and teammates, FC Platinum family, and the entire football family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Rest easy."

The coach for the senior national team Michael Nees also passed his condolences and spoke highly of Banda's work ethic, discipline and his respect for the Warriors badge.

