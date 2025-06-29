Criminal mastermind Thabo Bester once fooled South Africa’s biggest celebrities on his actual birthday

Born on the unluckiest day of the calendar, Friday the 13th of June, the convicted rapist threw a lavish party in Johannesburg

Social media remembered the well-orchestrated event that was hosted at the prestigious Hilton Hotel in Sandton

A couple of weeks ago, Thabo Bester turned 39 years old, and Mzansi could not help but remember a lavish party he threw while in prison.

The criminal mastermind had numerous identities and a number of fraudulent business schemes. He used the alias Tom Motsepe, based in New York.

He made his case convincing by claiming to be related to the South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe. Bester registered an event and a production company called 21st Century Media while serving time for sexual assault and murder in Magaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in 2012.

Thabo Bester throws lavish birthday party in Sandton

The criminal mastermind used his connections to throw an event at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton. His fake production company, 21st Century Media, held a grand launch party on Friday, the 13th of June 2018.

Bester threw the event on his actual birthday, and high-profile celebrities like Yvonne Chaka Chaka were in attendance, and Nomzamo Mbatha was the honourable MC. Bester appeared on screen, posing as Tom Motsepe in New York when the celebrity guests sang him a happy birthday.

He watched as all of the celebrities honoured him and chuckled as his plan went accordingly. A TikTokker posted the throwback clip with the caption:

“On this day in 2018, Thabo Bester hosted a fancy launch event for his company. Celebrities and politicians were made to sing 'Happy Birthday' to him via video call, believing he was in New York and that he was the CEO of a successful business when, in fact, he was in prison. All your favourite celebrities were there.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Thabo Bester’s lavish party in Sandton

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter:

@uMkaMokete commented:

“Thabo Bester and Anna Delvey-same person, I tell you.”

@Diesel pointed out:

“Thabo Bester deserves a movie or a book about his life. He's intelligent.”

@Vuvu🇿🇦 said:

“Listen. he had WiFi, the white sheet background ring lights, and a whole outfit change inside his cell. Imagine being his cell neighbour and witnessing all of this.”

@“Tones “suggested:

“We need a Netflix documentary on this guy.”

@Kelebogile Mathipa 🇿🇦 wrote:

“The man, the myth, the legend. Can you imagine how embarrassed the attendees are now?”

@Graffiti 🇿🇦 commented:

“This should tell you all you need to know about people in Sandton.”

