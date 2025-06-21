South Africans were shocked by Nandipha Magudumana’s appearance in court during the pre-trial

The co-accused and Thabo Bester appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court, where her father shared his financial difficulties

Social media users had mixed reactions to seeing the doctor after months and discussed her in the comments section

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nandipha Magudumane and Thabo Bester appeared in court four days ago for their pre-trial.

South Africans could not help but notice Nandipha Magudumana's glow-down in court. Image: @bangy920

Source: TikTok

The eight accused in the Thabo Bester case were given a new trial date, on the 10th of November 2025.

SA shocked by Nandipha Magudumana’s appearance

On Tuesday, Thabo Bester and his co-accused appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court during their pre-trial. His main accomplice, Nandipha Magudumana, caused quite a conversation when her spirits appeared to be low.

The couple did not blow each other kisses like they did last time; instead, South Africa noticed regretful facial expressions from Magudumana. People compared the doctor’s appearance before and after she was arrested.

They spotted a significant difference. Social media users pointed out that Magudumana has gotten much skinnier and darker in complexion, which screams misery.

They dragged her on social media for turning her back on her husband and kids to be with an alleged fraudster. Her father, Zolile Sikeleni, also made matters worse after sharing his financial decline in court, which led to him not being able to afford a lawyer,

Mzansi pointed out just how much Magudumana’s life is currently falling apart. Some wished her well and prayed for her release, while some wished her the worst for the crimes she and Bester committed.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on Nandipha Magudumana’s appearance

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok video:

South Africans were shocked by Nandipha Maguduman's appearance in a now-viral TikTok video. Image: @bangy920

Source: TikTok

@shudufhadzo said:

“Don't rejoice, as we don't know what the future holds.”

@wiseman commented:

“I think that's who she is. All the time, she was hiding under luxurious makeup, but now she can't afford that makeup. The lawyers have taken all the money, it’s gone.”

@Polite chisun Mountain prayed:

“Oh, Jehovah, you are the healer and forgiver regardless of everything.”

@David Chauke wrote:

“God can change and restore your lifestyle.”

@salebona remembered:

“It’s true when they say we don’t know what tomorrow brings to us.”

@Lady P wondered:

“Then why is Thabo glowing?”

@Mponza said:

“Katleho is fighting for himself through Dr Nandipha.”

@Hluly24..... @pointed out:

“They must allow her to do her business there. I think she needs those drips and what what to bring back her glow.”

@Lady E🇿🇦 highlighted:

“Not every open door is a blessing; even prisons have doors.”

@Nosee commented:

“Ladies, we must always choose ourselves. Men know how to put themselves first.”

3 More stories related to the Bester case by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News