SA Impressed by How Anga Makhubalo Books His Acting Gigs in Viral TikTok Video

Anga Makhubalo shared a bit of his life on an episode of Podcast and Chill with the notorious MacG

South Africans learned a lot from him and how he keeps on booking a lot of roles in the tight film and television industry

Social media users and other artists understood the conversation and expanded more on it in the comments section

Anga Makhubalo got his big break on the popular South African soapie, Generations, as MJ.

Anga Makhubalo shared how he stays booked and busy in the tight film and television industry in South Africa. Image: @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

His performance as a spoilt son was the perfect stepping stone to launch his music career and expand his gifts.

Anga Makhubalo shares how he books gigs

In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Anga Makhubalo shared how he stays booked and busy. He explained that his appearance might be a reason to pass on acting opportunities, but he does not let that stop him.

He barely follows a brief and goes for the roles he wants. Makhubalo shared a story where his agent and the recruiter tried to demotivate him by highlighting his tattoos for the role of a lawyer.

He nailed his audition, making it hard for the casting director to turn him down and instead created a storyline that would complement his tattoos and aura. Makhubalo impersonated the recruiter and spoke in an Afrikaans accent, which made MacG and the rest of Mzansi.

The entertainer also did not just stick to acting but also ventured into music. His hot bangers kept South Africans on their feet in the 2010s. A lot of his releases contributed largely to the music industry.

A snippet of the podcast episode went viral on TikTok, and people could not help but see the striking resemblance between him and Minnie Dlamini.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to Anga Makhubalo’s Podcast and Chill episode

Social media users discussed the episode in a thread of comments of a now-viral TikTok video:

Anga Makhubalo's goofy side won many South Africans over. Image: @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

@Karabo pointed out:

“He has the same smile as Minnie Dlamini.”

@philisile2.0🇿🇦was amused:

“It’s the Karen accent.”

@Miss Decorator noticed:

“He could pass as Minnie's brother.”

@g.omotsegang_commented:

“This is why I was rejected from playing the lead in Kings of Joburg, that lady.”

@Dade wrote:

“He looks like he’s Minnie Dlamini’s brother.”

@pearl_shoba👑shared:

“I miss seeing him on our screens.”

@M A K H O commented:

“Me applying for a CEO position.”

@OfficialLeboMokoena shared:

“He's very good, especially in Zibondiwe.”

@Emihle Jaxa fell in love with his personality:

“Wow, I’ve never seen this side of him, and I actually like it, he’s funny.”

