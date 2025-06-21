SA Impressed by How Anga Makhubalo Books His Acting Gigs in Viral TikTok Video
- Anga Makhubalo shared a bit of his life on an episode of Podcast and Chill with the notorious MacG
- South Africans learned a lot from him and how he keeps on booking a lot of roles in the tight film and television industry
- Social media users and other artists understood the conversation and expanded more on it in the comments section
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Anga Makhubalo got his big break on the popular South African soapie, Generations, as MJ.
His performance as a spoilt son was the perfect stepping stone to launch his music career and expand his gifts.
Anga Makhubalo shares how he books gigs
In a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, Anga Makhubalo shared how he stays booked and busy. He explained that his appearance might be a reason to pass on acting opportunities, but he does not let that stop him.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
He barely follows a brief and goes for the roles he wants. Makhubalo shared a story where his agent and the recruiter tried to demotivate him by highlighting his tattoos for the role of a lawyer.
He nailed his audition, making it hard for the casting director to turn him down and instead created a storyline that would complement his tattoos and aura. Makhubalo impersonated the recruiter and spoke in an Afrikaans accent, which made MacG and the rest of Mzansi.
The entertainer also did not just stick to acting but also ventured into music. His hot bangers kept South Africans on their feet in the 2010s. A lot of his releases contributed largely to the music industry.
A snippet of the podcast episode went viral on TikTok, and people could not help but see the striking resemblance between him and Minnie Dlamini.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA reacts to Anga Makhubalo’s Podcast and Chill episode
Social media users discussed the episode in a thread of comments of a now-viral TikTok video:
@Karabo pointed out:
“He has the same smile as Minnie Dlamini.”
@philisile2.0🇿🇦was amused:
“It’s the Karen accent.”
@Miss Decorator noticed:
“He could pass as Minnie's brother.”
@g.omotsegang_commented:
“This is why I was rejected from playing the lead in Kings of Joburg, that lady.”
@Dade wrote:
“He looks like he’s Minnie Dlamini’s brother.”
@pearl_shoba👑shared:
“I miss seeing him on our screens.”
@M A K H O commented:
“Me applying for a CEO position.”
@OfficialLeboMokoena shared:
“He's very good, especially in Zibondiwe.”
@Emihle Jaxa fell in love with his personality:
“Wow, I’ve never seen this side of him, and I actually like it, he’s funny.”
3 More celebrity-related stories by Briefly News
A woman on TikTok rubbed DJ Zinhle the wrong way and was blocked on TikTok after she found her product at a random Chinese store.
Many South Africans on TikTok compared a Mzansi lady's looks to the famous American R&B singer, SZA, and begged her to do one of her signature makeup looks.
A young South African lady was amazed by a Nicki Minaj fan who sounded just like the rapper on her new song.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za