A popular pastor in West Africa amazed many people on the internet when he chose to embrace feminine fashion.

He gracefully walked on many stages and attracted a great deal of attention around the world with his distinctive appearance.

West African pastor delivers sermons in heels

People on TikTok were amazed by a pastor from Togo, Apostle Elijah, who made headlines for his unconventional preaching style. The Togolese man often wears different kinds of high heels while delivering his televised sermons.

His audience is welcoming of his way of preaching, as his venues are always packed by those who want to hear the word of the Lord. Apostle Elijah once explained that the Holy Spirit asked him to wear heels when preaching since it would help him deliver his sermons better.

The West African man attracted many people with his fashion choices. He posts snippets of his sermons on TikTok, but the one he shared on the 30th of May garnered over 14 million views from shocked social media users.

People did not understand why a Christian man would cross-dress and discussed the matter in a thread of 67.5K comments.

People question Togolese pastor on TikTok

The viral video attracted a lot of attention online and garnered over 14 million views after posting his fashion choices:

@Peace Diapah asked:

“Can I know the reason why he's wearing heels?”

@moruri🧡💛wondered:

“Is he wearing Louboutin heels?”

@Risa🌹was amazed:

“He walks in heels so effortlessly.”

@faithful pointed out:

“He knows how to walk with heels better than I.”

@BRAINBOX said:

“The pastor is wearing heels so he can heal the sick.”

@Don Raji was upset by the pastor’s behind and fashion choices:

“It is the audacity of those church members to sit there so quietly like everything is okay.”

@KAY🇺🇸🇬🇭explained the pastor’s vision:

“He’s smart, he wants to catch your attention to listen to the word of God.”

@NANA AGYEMANG 🇺🇸🇬🇭 wrote in the comments:

“This is not the way of the Lord.”

@Sarah was stunned by the pastor:

“And he’s wearing red bottoms.”

@Dominica wondered why the pastor chose the shoes:

“But pastor, why this choice of footwear?”

