A funny South African woman made Mzansi laugh out loud with her recent makeup tutorial for a job interview.

A Mzansi woman shared her makeup tutorial for a Shoprite job interview.

Source: TikTok

She shared that she was preparing for a callback from Shoprite and had to look the part.

Woman does makeup for Shoprite interview

Shoprite workers, especially the cashiers, are known for their extreme makeup looks. They normally have bold and thick eyebrows and an oxidising foundation.

A funny South African lady from Mpumalanga, Portia Khumalo, floored her TikTok friends when she prepared for a Shoprite interview on the 9th of June. The lady took notes from the retailer’s workers and went for the same look:

“I’m going to make sure that I fit the description. I don’t want to lose this opportunity.”

Khumalo applied a foundation that barely matched her skin tone, which set the theme of the video. People immediately knew it was for comic relief and not for an actual interview.

She then brushed up her eyebrows and contoured her face using a darker foundation shade. Khumalo concealed her bold eyebrows and moved on to applying shimmer and highlight on her cheeks.

Her colourful eyeshadow application and setting spray tied up her look. Khumalo’s overall look was not too bad considering her choice of products.

She captioned her now-viral post:

“Watch until the end, maybe you’ll learn something.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s Shoprite makeup

Social media users shared their thoughts on the lady’s makeup look in a thread of 323 comments:

One lady's makeup tutorial went viral on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@refiwivi said:

“Lol, I actually enjoyed every moment of this video.”

@Lerato wa Inuka explained why she watched the video until the end:

“I only watched because you said the foundation is no longer sold at stores.”

@Confidencegurux wondered if he was the only one stunned:

“Am I the only one who had their jaw drop the minute they saw the shade of her foundation?”

@Ølwe2🎀🌊 commented:

“I trusted the process, but Portia, I don’t know if I should call you a pig or what.”

@ncl@banele hoped for the best end results:

“I am trying to trust the process.”

@🎀SIHLE🎀 declared:

“You already got the job.”

@Confidencegurux was impressed with the end result of the makeup look:

“You look so beautiful. I love the concept.”

