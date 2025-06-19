A man in Cape Town caused quite a commotion while queuing at a Capitec Bank ATM on Wednesday

He was impatient and started scolding, which was very unsettling to the people who were standing in line

Social media users were outraged by his actions and bashed him in a thread of comments on TikTok

The people of Mzansi found a man in Cape Town disgraceful after he caused an unnecessary commotion.

A man from Cape Town went viral online after threatening a young woman's life. Image: @lukha_mj

Source: TikTok

The guy expressed his frustration at a lady who had been using an ATM in the CBD and threatened her life.

Man threatens lady’s life at Capitec Bank ATM

A young South African woman’s life was in danger after her sour interaction with a man who had been queuing in line to use the Capitec Bank ATM. The guy was very impatient and ordered the youngster to hurry.

He was riled up and started swearing at the woman who explained that she had to make two transactions. The guy carried on scolding the young lady, who fired shots back at the timer.

The gent threatened the woman’s life by saying:

“You won’t make it past that corner.”

The lady didn’t pay any attention to him and left the scene. The chap hopped into his white Corolla and sped off in the same direction as the lady.

The rest of the people who had been queuing were stunned by the man’s exaggerated behaviour and assumed he’d run her over with his car. Some people thought he shot the woman, but she filmed a TikTok explaining the unseen after she turned the corner:

“I am safe. No, he did not shoot me.”

Mzansi was happy that nothing bad happened to the woman and shared their thoughts in the comments. A young chap, Lukhangela Majali, who was also in the queue, filmed the altercation and posted it on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA outraged by Capitec Bank ATM altercation

Social media users expressed themselves in a ton of comments on the now-viral TikTok video:

Mzansi was outraged by a Capitec Bank ATM commotion in Cape Town. Image: @allanswart

Source: Getty Images

@nomaalisa pointed out:

“Unpopular opinion: we need more women like her. She was standing up for herself. If it were a man, he wouldn't have shouted like that in the first place.

@Lulu commented:

“I hope she’s safe. That man was so disrespectful.”

@kb_compound said:

“First off, he parked right in the middle of the road, and now this? The 2000s kids will humble you.”

@step.into.english_was floored:

“He even left the line just because they pointed out his big belly.

@Inathim__realised:

“The man wasn’t angry; what ticked him off was the comment about his belly.”

