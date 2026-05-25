MDLANKOMO, MPUMALANGA— Mdlankomo, Mpumalanga resident Muzi Mthombothi considered himself lucky after surviving a lion attack that left him with a broken foot and psychological scars that will take years to heal.

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A man survived a lion mauling. Image: YolandaVanNiekerk

Source: Getty Images

According to Newzroom Afrika, a lion pounced on him outside his home at Mhlahlane, near Mbombela, Mpumalanga, earlier this month when he went to investigate an attack on his cattle.

The incident happened quickly. Mtombothi explained that he lost his step and fell while pulling back. The lion caught his feet and pulled him. He screamed, prompting the animal to release him and run away. Community members assisted Mtombothi, who was unable to stand due to his injuries, and transported him to the hospital.

Residents expressed fear, stating that children walk to local shops, and people are afraid to walk at night. They reported that several lions escaped from Skukuza. One woman spotted a lion in the Kruger while transporting her kids to school. Local farmer Given Sambo expressed frustration with roaming wild animals, noting that he has lost numerous cattle over the years. Sambo blamed Kruger National Park authorities for failing to repair a fence that had been broken for over thirteen years. He added that compensation processes take between five and seven years.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) announced it is intervening. MTPA representative, Kholofelo Nkambule, stated that a stakeholder meeting was held at Spanyoni Community Hall to present a fencing project. The project aims to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and curb illegal poaching. An amount of 37 million Rad has been allocated for high-quality fencing. Construction is expected to commence by the end of May 2026. Furthermore, authorities deployed officials to assess the situation and provide necessary support to the affected community.

Lions peep through his window

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a man had a close encounter with the king of the jungle. Lions made their way to his window and were the first thing he saw when he woke up.

Source: Briefly News