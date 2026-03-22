A woman living near the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga captured a lion crossing the road right in front of her car

The lion walked across the road, and disappeared into the bush as cars waited on both sides

South Africans and wildlife lovers around the world flooded the comments, with many saying this is exactly what makes living near the Kruger unlike anywhere

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A young woman from Mpumalanga posing for pictures. Images: @PhindileNxumalo

Source: Facebook

Most school runs involve traffic and rushed mornings. For Phindile Nxumalo, who lives near the Kruger National Park in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, and works in the park, it can also involve a lion crossing the road right in front of you. She shared the video on 17 March 2026 saying:

"While you're taking kids to school, boom — Mufasa."

In the clip, Phindile is sitting in her car with her indicator on when a large lion jumps over a fence and walks calmly across the road ahead of her. She winds her window down to get a clearer view as the lion moves to the side of the road and then disappears into the thick bush.

Living near or inside the Kruger is not like living anywhere else in South Africa. In areas like Marloth Park, which borders the park near the Crocodile River, lions, rhinos, and elephants move freely between homes. Staff villages inside the park, like Skukuza, sit just metres away from unfenced wilderness. Children grow up going to school with the Big Five roaming nearby, and wildlife crossing roads in the morning is simply part of daily life for those who call this part of Mpumalanga home.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA amused by lion on the school run

People shared their amazement on Facebook user @PhindileNxumalo's clip:

@Emile Kruger shared:

"In the beginning of the video you can see the tennis courts in the background. So yes, this was taken in the staff village. The primary school will be about 300m away from where the video was taken."

@Annatjie Van Biljon reminded everyone:

"Remember the Kruger Park is actually a wildlife conservation area."

@Claus Andrup said:

"One always forgets how tall lions can be 😍"

@Hanno Erasmus identified:

"The beautiful old Delaporte male 🤩"

@Hennie Swanepoel recalled:

"Had similar experiences a number of times when we grew up in the Kruger. Best time of my life as a kid in the park."

@Violeta Carolina Camps added:

"Beautiful animal ❤️❤️ Just let him be and be cautious."

@Saresa Myburgh said:

"Is that the school near the nursery and admin buildings? I thought to myself when driving to the nursery, children at this school have the best views from their classrooms and playground."

@Joseph Lesole laughed:

"Imagine he pops up while you're hiking 😮😮😮."

@Anna Kolbe said:

"Wow. What a privilege."

@Brenda Rautenbach simply wrote:

"Only in Africa."

@Christoffel Roodt added:

"Heibo!!"

A lion walking across a road in the Kruger. Images: @PhindileNxumalo

Source: Facebook

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