Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R566 near Rama City, Akasia

Reports indicate that rocks may have been placed on the road, causing the vehicle to swerve and collide with the truck

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and urge motorists to remain vigilant and report road hazards to prevent further accidents

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle on the R566 near Rama City. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA — Five people tragically lost their lives in a head-on collision on the R566 near Rama City in Akasia, north of Pretoria. The crash occurred last night, 18 March 2026.

According to SABC News, a truck veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with a light motor vehicle carrying five passengers.

What happened?

According to authorities, the collision was fatal for all occupants of the car. Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, posting on his X account, reported that rocks had been placed on the road, and the vehicle may have swerved to avoid them before crashing into the truck.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the passengers were pronounced dead at the site. The cause of the truck veering into oncoming traffic is still under investigation, and police are examining whether road obstructions contributed to the accident.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the R566 and report any hazards on the road to prevent further tragedies.

Social media reacted to the tragic accident

@BennieSonamzi said:

"I’m the victim of the same place. I lost my car in November 2025. I’m still traumatised."

@MrMaleka_Sir asked:

"What are the police doing not patrolling, as this is not a first?"

@gmuchineripi remarked:

"Why are they placing rocks around that area. Now lives have been lost!"

@Shonny_ZA stated:

"Find the perpetrators and hand them over to the community."

@maGaz_RSA said:

"Crime is on a higher level this side. Even on M17/Hornsneck Road. Ehailing drivers have been hijacked on this road."

Articles on road accidents

A Toyota minibus taxi carrying 14 occupants collided with a VW Polo on Friday, 7 November 2025, in the Eastern Cape. Three people have died after a head-on collision that was allegedly caused by recklessness and negligence.

A head-on collision on the R34 near Hennie's Garage outside Vryheid left one adult and one child dead. Several children and adults were seriously injured, with emergency teams providing urgent on-site treatment before hospital transfer.

The N2 in Zinkwazi, KwaZulu-Natal, claimed yet another life after a horrific collision occurred yesterday, 30 August 2025. This was the second accident to occur on the same road on the same day, as two vehicles had collided head-on earlier.

A horrific vehicle accident between a minibus taxi and a light vehicle left two people dead and eight others injured. The head-on collision occurred on the R33 outside Copeville in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning, 15 December 2025.

A head-on collision in Pinetown, west of Durban, claimed one life and left two others seriously injured on Sunday morning, 28 September 2025.

Rocks allegedly placed on the road might have been the cause of the car swerving and crashing into the truck. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that a taxi carrying passengers from Qonce to Cape Town in the Western Cape collided with a bakkie, which was travelling in the opposite direction. Both of the drivers and 13 passengers died; one passenger succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Source: Briefly News