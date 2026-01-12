A head-on collision on the R34 near Hennie's Garage outside Vryheid left one adult and one child dead

Several children and adults were seriously injured, with emergency teams providing urgent on-site treatment before hospital transfer

Police are investigating the cause of the crash as the community mourns the tragic loss of life

A devastating head-on collision on the R34 near Hennie's Garage, just outside Vryheid, left one adult and one child dead, and two children were seriously injured on Monday afternoon, 12 January 2026.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service responded to the scene at approximately 13:30. First responders were confronted with the aftermath of a violent collision between two passenger vehicles, which left wreckage strewn across the road and partially obstructing traffic.

Emergency services treat the injured

Emergency teams immediately began triaging the occupants. Tragically, one adult male was declared deceased at the scene. Several other passengers, including four young children, sustained critical injuries. Two children, aged between five and ten years, were in a life-threatening condition and required urgent advanced medical intervention on-site to stabilise them. A three-year-old girl also sustained serious injuries, alongside three adult passengers.

After stabilising the injured, paramedics transported them to nearby hospitals for urgent specialist care. Despite these efforts, one of the critically injured children, aged 10, later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is on the scene and has launched a formal investigation into the cause of the crash.

A two-year-old dies in a head-on collision.

In a similar incident, a two-year-old girl lost her life in a head-on collision on the N1-25 near Tobias, Limpopo, on 19 December 2025. The crash happened shortly after midday when two vehicles collided head-on, triggering a multi-vehicle accident. Three people sustained injuries in the crash, which led to the temporary closure of the road to allow emergency services to assist and clear the scene. Reports suggest that unsafe overtaking and reckless driving may have contributed to the incident.

