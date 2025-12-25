Two people were killed and more than several others were injured during a horrific accident that took place in Limpopo on 25 December 2025

The accident resulted in the deaths of the drivers of the two vehicles that collided, while the passengers were rushed to the hospital

South Africans called for more law enforcement personnel to monitor Limpopo roads to curb the accidents during the festive season

Two were killed in Limpopo when a bus and a truck collided.

LOUIS TRICHARDT, LIMPOPO — Two people were killed, and seven others were injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck in Limpopo on 25 December 2025.

According to SABC News, the accident happened in the early hours on the N1 outside Louis Trichardt in the early hours of the morning. The bus collided with the truck in a head-on collision. Two people were killed, and seven were injured. The drivers of the two vehicles were killed. The injured were taken to Siloam and Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.

Accidents in the festive season

As the government continues to battle recklessness on the roads, fatalities in the festive season continue to rise. Pedestrian deaths make up 68% of Cape Town's road fatalities during the festive season, according to a recent Traffic Crash report. The report showed that one person is killed on Cape Town roads every 11 hours and 40 minutes.

Taxi associations and drivers signed a pledge to obey the road rules during the festive season on 18 December 2025. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) launched a safety campaign. SANTACO noted that passengers disrupt taxi drivers by drinking during trips and cautioned passengers against the practice.

A bus and truck accident in Limpopo killed 2.

Netizens reeling from the accident

South Africans who were disturbed by the accident discussed it on Facebook. Some called for more law enforcement to be visible in the province during the festive season.

Menzi Endlezz Kankalane said:

"More traffic police should be employed in Limpopo, because what's up with so many accidents in Limpopo?"

Zakes Sithole asked:

"What is wrong with the Louis Trichardt road?"

Lejoy Morgs asked:

"Why are there so many toll gates in the N1 North, yet the roads are so small and in poor condition?"

Ronatico Dakamu said:

"Limpopo is the accident headquarters."

Tshifhiwa Gift Nedzamba said:

"Again? This is sad. Visible policing must be the order of the day."

2 killed in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people were killed when a taxi hit a stationary vehicle on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident took place on 24 December 2025 near Balgowan.

The stationary car was in the yellow emergency lane when the taxi collided with it. The occupants of the stationary vehicle died. A total of 10 passengers, including three children and an infant, were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were treated.

