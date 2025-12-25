Limpopo Christmas Day Accident Kills 2 and Injures 7 After Bus Overturns
- Two people were killed and more than several others were injured during a horrific accident that took place in Limpopo on 25 December 2025
- The accident resulted in the deaths of the drivers of the two vehicles that collided, while the passengers were rushed to the hospital
- South Africans called for more law enforcement personnel to monitor Limpopo roads to curb the accidents during the festive season
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
LOUIS TRICHARDT, LIMPOPO — Two people were killed, and seven others were injured in an accident involving a bus and a truck in Limpopo on 25 December 2025.
According to SABC News, the accident happened in the early hours on the N1 outside Louis Trichardt in the early hours of the morning. The bus collided with the truck in a head-on collision. Two people were killed, and seven were injured. The drivers of the two vehicles were killed. The injured were taken to Siloam and Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospital.
Accidents in the festive season
As the government continues to battle recklessness on the roads, fatalities in the festive season continue to rise. Pedestrian deaths make up 68% of Cape Town's road fatalities during the festive season, according to a recent Traffic Crash report. The report showed that one person is killed on Cape Town roads every 11 hours and 40 minutes.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Taxi associations and drivers signed a pledge to obey the road rules during the festive season on 18 December 2025. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) launched a safety campaign. SANTACO noted that passengers disrupt taxi drivers by drinking during trips and cautioned passengers against the practice.
Netizens reeling from the accident
South Africans who were disturbed by the accident discussed it on Facebook. Some called for more law enforcement to be visible in the province during the festive season.
Menzi Endlezz Kankalane said:
"More traffic police should be employed in Limpopo, because what's up with so many accidents in Limpopo?"
Zakes Sithole asked:
"What is wrong with the Louis Trichardt road?"
Lejoy Morgs asked:
"Why are there so many toll gates in the N1 North, yet the roads are so small and in poor condition?"
Ronatico Dakamu said:
"Limpopo is the accident headquarters."
Tshifhiwa Gift Nedzamba said:
"Again? This is sad. Visible policing must be the order of the day."
2 killed in KwaZulu-Natal
In a related article, Briefly News reported that two people were killed when a taxi hit a stationary vehicle on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. The accident took place on 24 December 2025 near Balgowan.
The stationary car was in the yellow emergency lane when the taxi collided with it. The occupants of the stationary vehicle died. A total of 10 passengers, including three children and an infant, were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were treated.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.