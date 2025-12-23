A recent Traffic Crash Report indicates that, on average, one person is killed every 11 hours and 40 minutes on Cape Town’s roads

The report examines all recorded road crashes in Cape Town between 2021 and 2024

It used data collected from accident report forms submitted by 79 SAPS stations and traffic centres across the city

CAPE TOWN - A recently released Traffic Crash Report by the City of Cape Town highlights the ongoing risks on the city’s roads, revealing that, on average, one person dies every 11 hours and 40 minutes.

Road crashes from 2021 to 2024

According to The South African, the analysis covers all reported road crashes from 2021 to 2024, based on accident report forms from 79 SAPS stations and traffic centres across the metro. During these four years, 3,007 people lost their lives in 262,225 recorded crashes, with pedestrians making up more than two-thirds of all fatalities. The City’s Urban Mobility Directorate noted that speeding and disregard for traffic signals continue to put pedestrians in particularly vulnerable positions.

Councillor Rob Quintas, the Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, described the number of daily road deaths and injuries as deeply concerning, highlighting that pedestrians are disproportionately affected. He emphasised that the data is crucial for shaping road safety policies, planning targeted interventions, and guiding traffic management strategies.

181 Crashes occur each day

The report shows that 739 people died in 2021, 779 in 2022, 785 in 2023, and 704 in 2024, with an average of 181 crashes occurring each day. Pedestrians accounted for 68% of all fatalities, while 76% of those killed were male. Over 3,100 children aged 1-14 were involved in crashes, Fridays recorded the highest number of incidents, and peak crash times were between 07:00-09:00 and 17:00-18:00.

With the festive season underway, Quintas urged both motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution. He encouraged drivers to obey traffic rules and share the road responsibly, while reminding pedestrians to always use crossings and ensure it is safe before stepping onto the road.

