A deadly accident on the R81 in Limpopo claimed 13 lives, including a little girl in Polokwane, this past weekend

The accident involved a minibus and two trucks, which collided with each other, causing death and mayhem

South Africans were horrified by the accident, and some discussed the possibility that the truck drivers may have been at fault

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — A little girl was among 13 people who were killed in an accident on the R81 in Limpopo on 29 September 2025.

According to Arrive Alive, the accident happened between Mooketsi and Polokwane in Ga-Sekgopo. The taxi was carrying churchgoers who were on their way from a church service in Solomondale. The taxi was trapped between the two trucks, and the passengers, all women, and the driver, died.

It's unclear what caused the accident. The Department of Transport said that the details of the deceased will be publicised after their next of kin have been informed.

Recent accidents in South Africa

The Limpopo accident is one of several accidents in September in the country. A truck driver died after a multi-vehicle collision on the N3 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal happened on 14 September. The truck driver lost control while driving down the N3. He was unable to stop and collided with another truck and two passenger vehicles.

Two people were killed when a truck overturned on the N1 near Bryanston on 26 September. The accident involved a tanker and two other vehicles on the N1 Northbound before the Winnie Mandela Drive. The truck overturned and spilled its cooking oil load. Two of the truck's occupants were declared dead at the scene.

A woman was killed and two other passengers were injured when two vehicles collided head-on with each other in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, on 28 September. The accident happened on Underwood Road near Hans Dettman Road.

What did South Africans say?

Netrixens commenting on Facebook discussed who may have been at fault for the accident.

Moment Lukhozi said:

"Rule number one: never drive between two trucks, even in a traffic jam."

Zolile Kaeni said:

"The taxi driver is always in a hurry. He overtook the red truck, and I assume he saw the oncoming truck."

Vincent Kalane said:

"When a truck is behind me, I always stop 8 to 10 metres behind the front car to allow myself escape space should the truck's brakes fail."

Andile Khadira Lufuno said:

"The red truck didn't even avoid crashing into the taxi."

Bee Guga said:

"These trucks! In the olden days, they would swing the trailer when you tried to overtake someone you were sandwiched between."

Five killed in Imbali accident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that five children were killed when a taxi ploughed into a creche in Pietermaritzburg. The accident occurred in Imbal on September 11, 2025.

The driver of the scholar transport lost control after his brakes failed. The driver jumped out of the vehicle before it impacted the building.

