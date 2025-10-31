Popular Limpopo songstress Kharishma was involved in a road accident that killed one person

The accident happened at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane

Social media users responded with condolences, well-wishes and speculation about the cause of the crash

Kharishma was involved in a fatal car crash in Polokwane. Image: Vocalist Kharishma

Source: Facebook

In a sad development, popular Limpopo musician Kharishma was hospitalised after being involved in a fatal accident on Friday morning, 31 October 2025.

The artist, who won the 2024 Song of the Year on Thobela FM and Capricorn FM, was involved in a car accident on Friday morning at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane.

Details of Kharishma's car accident in Polokwane

According to various reports, one person who was travelling with the Lekompo artist, born Melita Mogale, died at the scene of the accident that reportedly occurred at 4 AM. Kharishma was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, and her current condition is unknown at the time of writing. The South African Police Service (SAPS) had also not released an official statement regarding the accident.

Details regarding the exact cause of the accident were still unclear at the time of publishing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending family notification

This isn’t the first time that Kharishma has been involved in a car accident. The singer, who previewed a new song with DJ Tira, previously survived a crash in August 2024 after a performance in Sekhukhune.

Mzansi reacts to Kharishma's car accident in Polokwane

After entertainment and current affairs bloggers, MDN News and Inside Out News, announced the news on their respective X (Twitter) accounts, social media users filled the comments with reactions. While some shared well-wishes for Kharishma, others shared unsubstantiated opinions on the cause of the fatal road accident. Some shared additional footage from the accident scene.

Here are some of the comments:

@XFactor079 said:

“We are praying for her safety. She has a child to raise 🖤”

@Pius_Ngobs shared:

“It looks like a 60km/h zone with a hump close by, but the accident scene looks like it happened on the highway.”

@NnaKgabo_ advised:

“This industry and car accidents? They must hire professional drivers (if in this case there wasn't one).”

@Candle_Kerese theorised:

“Nah, they're sacrificing with people, these ones, no one can tell me otherwise. They always survive, but passengers always die.”

@LadyM1306 said:

“People drive like nonsense on that road, and they skip robots. RIP to the girl who passed away. 🕊️”

@ZikhaliBandile asked:

“A speedy recovery to all who are injured in the accident, and condolences to those who died. My question is, what led to a fatal accident in that scene, because there are robots and a school next to it? 🤔”

@Mafa6232 remarked:

“A ritual it was.”

Lekompo Musician Kharishma was involved in a road accident in Polokwane. Image: Vocalist Kharishma

Source: Facebook

Kharishma scores big at 2025 Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kharishma scored big at the 2025 Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards.

The 2025 awards have 23 categories, with Shandesh nominated for seven. Shandesh was nominated for Best Lekompo Song, Best Music Video, Best Lekompo Female Artist and more. Kharishma is nominated in five categories.

Source: Briefly News