Award-winning producer DJ Tira previewed a new song with Limpopo-born musician Kharishma

A video of the preview was re-shared on X on Monday 9 June 2025 by a fan who was hyped over the unreleased song

The video drew mixed reactions, with several fans loving the sound, while others felt the sound didn't do Kharishma justice

DJ Tira and Kharishma previewed new music.

Source: Instagram

What happens when Gqom and Lekompo royalty collaborate on a song? Well, DJ Tira gave Mzansi a sneak peek on what a collaboration between a Gqom producer and Lekompo vocalist would sound like when he sampled a song he worked on with Kharishma.

DJ Tira and Kharishma collaborate on new song

One thing about DJ Tira is he is all about collaborating. His longevity in the music industry is built on his ability to try new sounds and hop onto and create trends. Tira joined forces with Kharishma, whose smash hit Chokeslam won the 2024 song of the year on Capricorn FM and Thobela FM, for a potential banger.

On Monday 9 June 2025, social media user @KabeloMohlah02 re-shared a video of DJ Tira dancing to the preview of the song. The post was captioned:

“Dj Tira & Kharishma are cooking 🔥🔥”

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on DJ Tira and Kharishma's new song

In the comments, several netizens highlighted that DJ Tira and Kharishma have a club banger on their hands. A section of netizens argued that the Gqom sound doesn’t work in favour of Kharishma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MrSolo16035458 advised:

“Let's wait for final results, geke short clip ye Yona gae kwale,e short ka beat nyana Ya lekompo.”

@TheGBrown1 suggested:

“Lekompo beats were going to do justice.”

@Webster96166149 highlighted:

“Those beats are not good enough for Kharishma. I think they should use lekompo beats for her, and then Malume comes in with his beats. The song will be a hit.”

@maxilee27 asked:

“So, he is replacing Lekompo beats to accommodate boring KZN beats Ai?”

@thembaMlambya said:

“Too much ngwa ngwa ngwa ngwa it kills the Lekompo vibe nothing good here.”

@Reggie063 joked:

“President Tsaka must approve that song first for it to be considered a banger Malumz🥱😂”

DJ Tira and Kharishma collaborated on a new song.

Source: Instagram

Kharishma parts ways with manager amid financial misconduct

Meanwhile, Kharishma allegedly fired her manager and fellow singer Christina "Mamsee" Ribane in January this year. Mamsee was reportedly misusing funds and not giving Kharishma her share.

The singer issued a statement through her management noting that she was no longer working with Mamsee.

The Limpopo singer's management confirmed that a full investigation was underway. They said they had made arrangements for Kharishma's booking fees to be deposited into another account.

Oscar Mbo apologises to Kharishma

Kharishma had her fair share of drama in 2024.

Briefly News reported that Kharishma was kicked off stage by popular musician Oscar Mbo.

Oscar later apologised for his actions after facing massive backlash and threats never to perform in Limpopo again.

Oscar Mbo apologised twice to Kharishma and her team with him making the second apology on L-Tido's podcast.

