South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently praised and approved of KO's new song

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker reviewed KO's song during a live stream on Twitch, and it went viral on social media

Many netizens also agreed with Nyovest that the song was great; they flooded the comment section with their reactions

South African hip hop stars are having a great time this year, music-wise, as they keep blessing us with fresh new songs to revive the genre in Mzansi. Recently, Cassper Nyovest decided to give KO his flowers regarding the new music he dropped earlier in the year.

An online user @Ntwazkin posted a video of the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker approving one of Ntokozo Mdluli's (popularly known as KO) new songs during his latest live stream on Twitch.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Cassper Nyovest's praise

Shortly after, Nyovest praised KO on social media, and many netizens agreed with him that the song was great. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@goodwill_sphiwe said:

"Cassper Nyovest is a marketing genius, the guy has never hyped KO like this ever. If he's doing this, there is a collab coming."

@smishDizzy commented:

"This already sounds nostalgic man...They sampled Lebo Mathosa's 'I love music.'"

@geekytwin_bangz wrote:

"You know it’s a hit when you hear Cashtime Tsotsi 4 life. Big ups man to KO."

@prosperous_mpho mentioned:

"Lmao it's funny how they are now hijacking aka’s niche to sample old house tracks."

@_real_king1 responded:

"Nah man...at some point we really need to be honest man...K.O is really talented."

@SdizoRSA replied:

"I'm shocked on how he compared Mathandos to Skomota, saying she's a hype it will fade away and people will move on, hater lo."

Cass confirms K.O unreleased feature

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest praised KO's undeniable talent. In January 2025, the Tito Moweni star confirmed to have collaborated on another unreleased banger with Mdluli.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a fan's appreciative post, Cassper Nyovest mentioned that he and K.O have recorded a song, which has yet to be released. The Mama I Made It hitmaker previously collaborated with K.O on his hit 2018 song Waya Waya. However, fans are eager for more, and this post generated excitement among them.

Big Zulu in talks for bigger celeb soccer match

Briefly News previously reported that the celebrity soccer match 2025 is going to be bigger and better. South African artist Big Zulu revealed his plans to move the celebrity soccer tournament to an even bigger venue.

The award-winning Inkabi Records boss will reportedly be moving the match taking place in July to an even bigger venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium. There was a bit of drama on Saturday, 20 July 2024, at Tsakane Stadium on Gauteng's East Rand, when Gqom and Gospel clashed and got into it.

