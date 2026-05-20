Kaizer Chiefs’ leadership is approaching a crucial period of planning as they make key determinations about the club’s technical structure ahead of the new season.

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A primary issue on the table is whether Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will be retained within the current coaching setup.

Recent indications suggest the club is leaning toward allowing both Kaze and Youssef’s contracts to expire, with a shift toward introducing new technical direction.

Should that decision be finalised, the next major question becomes whether Chiefs will bring in a new head coach to spearhead the project going forward.

If the club does move in that direction, two prominent names have already surfaced as possible contenders for the high-profile Amakhosi role.

1. Leading candidate: Manqoba Mngqithi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is widely viewed as the strongest contender for the Kaizer Chiefs job heading into next season, according to recent reports.

There is also a scenario under consideration where Kaze and Youssef remain at the club, but are reassigned to supporting roles rather than leading the team.

Insider reports suggest Chiefs could integrate a senior head coach into the existing technical structure, with Mngqithi currently considered the preferred option.

A well-known Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates insider, Innocent Mkhize, noted on X that the duo is expected to stay, while the club looks to strengthen the technical bench with an experienced figure.

He further indicated that Mngqithi is currently the leading candidate for that senior position.

Mngqithi’s strong PSL track record and experience at top-level competition make him a compelling option for a club aiming to rebuild with consistency and direction.

2. Popular option: Pitso Mosimane (free agent)

Another high-profile name in the frame is Pitso Mosimane, who is currently unattached and available.

Mosimane has previously shown willingness to consider a role at Kaizer Chiefs, keeping speculation alive around a possible future move.

His decorated career, multiple trophies, and proven success across African competitions continue to cement his status as one of the continent’s most accomplished coaches.

As a result, a potential appointment at Naturena cannot be entirely dismissed.

Ultimately, the final decision now lies with Kaizer Chiefs’ executive management as they shape the club’s next chapter.

Source: Briefly News