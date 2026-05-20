The Sharks have received a significant lift after securing the long-term future of Springbok utility back Ethan Hooker with a contract extension.

Although Hooker was already tied down until 2027 following a new agreement after his breakout 2024 campaign, his impressive development over the last year and a half has prompted the Sharks to extend his stay through to 2029.

Despite being at the beginning of his professional journey, Hooker has rapidly emerged as one of South Africa’s brightest rugby prospects and an integral part of the Sharks side being shaped by coach JP Pietersen.

The dynamic back earned his first Springbok cap against Italy on 12 July 2025 before making a strong impact during the Rugby Championship.

Hooker drew widespread acclaim after his first Test start on the right wing, helping the Boks secure a dominant 43-10 win over the All Blacks in Wellington.

Capable of playing both in midfield and out wide, Hooker has become known for his aggressive defence, tireless effort and ability to produce game-changing moments. One of the highlights of his early international career arrived against Italy in November when he collected a perfectly weighted cross-kick from Manie Libbok to score his maiden Test try.

His impressive run was temporarily interrupted in April after he suffered a dislocated shoulder while scoring in the Sharks’ Vodacom URC encounter with the Ospreys.

The 23-year-old later underwent successful surgery in Durban and is expected to miss the Springboks’ opening Nations Championship fixtures against England, Scotland and Wales.

However, both the Sharks and the Springboks have been encouraged by reports that Hooker should recover in time for the highly anticipated Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry clashes against the All Blacks later in August and September.

Source: Briefly News