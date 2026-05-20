A viral video circulating on X showing an alleged inmate using a cellphone inside a prison while a warden appears to dance has sparked widespread debate online

South Africans questioned the authenticity of the clip, with many raising concerns about possible security breaches inside correctional facilities.

Briefly News reached out to the Department of Correctional Services, which debunked the video, saying it is likely staged content

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A viral video of an inmate allegedly using a cellphone next to the warden has set tongues wagging. Images: @Aviwee_ii/X and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A viral video circulating on X has sparked widespread debate across South Africa after it appeared to show an assumed inmate using a cellphone inside a correctional facility while a warden dances nearby.

The clip, which quickly gained traction on social media today, 20 May 2026, has drawn strong reactions from users questioning how such an incident could occur in a high-security environment where cellphones are strictly prohibited for inmates.

Many users raised concerns about the apparent breach of protocol, while others suggested the footage may not be genuine.

See the viral clip here:

DCS provides clarification

As speculation mounted online, Briefly News reached out to the Department of Correctional Services for clarity on the authenticity of the video.

Department spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo dismissed the claims that the footage reflects any official prison environment, stating:

“This is not a correctional facility and it is not offender uniform nor is it the uniform for the so called official. It is likely to be people acting.”

Despite the clarification, the video continues to circulate widely online, with South Africans still debating its origin and intent, as social media users remain divided over whether it is satire, performance, or misinformation.

South Africans commented on the clip

Unfortunately, the video’s almost authentic appearance led many South Africans to believe it was filmed inside a correctional facility, and therefore reacted to what they thought was a violation of prison rules.

@Dashin57 said:

"Not everything we see is what we think it is. Being in prison doesn't mean that you can't communicate with those you want to communicate with. The room they are in can't be a holding cell but a reception."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"I'm always shocked by how they trust one another and never think a day that this could hit the internet, forgetting that there's always that one disloyal friend."

@T_touch remarked:

"That warden has already lost her job simply by allowing the prisoner to use that phone."

@TshepyMo said:

"They are having fun there apparently; there is TV, that is why they are committing crime after crime."

@JustGuy235 questioned:

"Maybe the prisoner borrowed the phone."

DCS take action against inmate seen with a cellphone

In related news, the Department of Correctional Services has caught wind of an inmate who has been making the rounds on social media. Images of the prisoner dressed in pimped-out prison uniform and holding a cellphone at St. Albans facility in the Eastern Cape. DCS has launched an investigation into the inmate who was then moved to the special care unit while authorities probed the matter.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo. Image: Cape Times website

Source: UGC

Cellphones uncovered during a suprise raid at Pollsmoor

Previously, Briefly News reported that a surprise raid at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility led to the discovery of a lot of contraband items and raised questions about how it got there. The raid was led by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, on Saturday, 4 April 2026. During the raid, officials confiscated contraband, including drugs, cellphones, sharp objects, and other illegal items.

Source: Briefly News