A surprise raid was conducted at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility in the Western Cape on Saturday, 4 April 2026

The raid led to the discovery of contraband, including drugs, cellphones, cash, and even a television and a frying pan

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the discoveries, with many blaming the officials for the situation

A surprise raid at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility led to the discovery of contraband. Image: The Department of Correctional Services

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – A surprise raid at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility led to the discovery of a lot of contraband items and raised questions about how it got there.

The raid was led by the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

The raid, conducted at one of the country’s big five correctional facilities, forms part of the Department of Correctional Services’ efforts to rid correctional facilities of contraband.

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What was discovered during the raid?

During the raid, officials confiscated contraband, including drugs, cellphones, sharp objects, and other illegal items. They also found cash, internet routers, and other digital accessories. In one photo of the confiscated items, a television and a frying pan were also visible.

Thobakgale noted that these items were often smuggled into correctional facilities either when inmates received visitors or when they had court appearances or hospital visits. He also stated that in some instances, inmates received help from prison officials.

The National Commissioner stressed that such search operations were critical to ensuring the safety and security of both the officials and the inmates.

A television and an electric frying pan were also seized during the raid at Pollsmoor Correctional Facility. Image: The Department of Correctional Services

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg correctional facility also raided

The raid at Pollsmoor occurred a few days after an overnight crackdown at Johannesburg Medium A and B Correctional Centres.

The raid resulted in the seizure of 141 cellphones, various drugs, over R7,000 in cash, as well as other prohibited items. Johannesburg Medium A and B Correctional Centres also make up part of the country’s big five correctional facilities, and house more than 12,400 sentenced offenders and remand detainees.

South Africans are not surprised by the contraband items

Social media users weighed in on the discovery of contraband items, with many not surprised by it. Several South Africans also stated that the officials were to blame.

Helana Olivier suggested:

“Jir, router nogal. Maybe you should give the wardens a surprise raid as well.”

MJ Serota stated:

“Those warders know exactly how those phones, drugs, etc. got in there.”

Siyanda Jack agreed:

“98% of the time, officials are the ones smuggling those phones and drugs.”

Babalwa Nonti said:

“We all know that it is the workers in the chocolate uniform who smuggle it in to get some cash.”

Quinton Quakes Crawford asked:

“How do u get a TV and electric fryer in without the guards noticing?”

Bernard Cleophas questioned:

“Let's talk about the frying pan. What do you fry in there, and how do you get it into the prison? Now it's Easter weekend. Did you fry a snoek, did you make pickle fish? How did you get the snoek in there?”

Stephen Stockdale stated:

“It’s highly unlikely that these are smuggled in by visitors. Which would mean that proper searches are not being conducted. The bulk of this stuff is given to them by warders.”

Other stories about strange discoveries in prisons

Briefly News reported on several raids at prisons over the years, with some focusing on the stranger discoveries made during these raids.

A raid at the Qalakabusha Correctional Centre in Empangeni in 2021 led to the discovery of drugs, but also traditional medicine.

Authorities found that inmates at Zonderwater Correctional Centre were running a spaza shop behind bars.

A PlayStation was found during a raid at Sun City Prison, sparking astonishment among South Africans.

Source: Briefly News