Bafana Bafana players are preparing to take on Mexico in the opening match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday evening

The 26 players representing South Africa in the competition are set to be rewarded properly for their performance in the competition

They also have the chance to increase the amount of bonuses they would get paid for their participation in the tournament in North America

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Every member of Bafana Bafana’s 26-man FIFA World Cup squad is set to receive a lucrative reward simply for featuring in the group-stage matches of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana players pose for picture ahead of their friendly game against Panama. Photo: Bafana Bafana

Source: Twitter

According to a source close to the negotiations, the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the players have finalised a bonus agreement that guarantees each squad member R2 million for participating in the team's first three World Cup fixtures.

The payment package is made possible through FIFA's financial rewards structure. SAFA is expected to earn at least $9 million (about R150 million) for qualifying and competing in the group stage, while an additional $1.5 million (approximately R25 million) will be allocated for tournament preparations. These funds comfortably cover the agreed player bonuses.

The incentive scheme becomes increasingly rewarding as Bafana Bafana advances through the competition. Reaching the Round of 16 would boost SAFA's FIFA earnings to $11 million (around R180 million), triggering higher payouts for players under the agreed bonus framework.

Bigger rewards on offer for Bafana stars

Should South Africa achieve a remarkable run to the World Cup final, the squad would divide a total bonus pot of roughly R242 million, translating to about R9.3 million per player. Winning the tournament would elevate those earnings even further, with each player taking home at least R14 million from an overall reward package worth R365 million.

The financial windfall would not be limited to the national team. Premier Soccer League giants such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are also expected to benefit through FIFA's Club Benefit Programme, which compensates clubs for releasing players to represent their countries at the World Cup.

Clarifying the arrangement, the source told KickOff: “The agreement is strictly between SAFA and the players following our discussions. FIFA is not directly involved in this deal. Meanwhile, coach Hugo Broos and assistant coach Helman Mkhalele operate under separate contractual agreements with SAFA.”

What to expect in Bafana vs Mexico

Bafana Bafana will playing in the opening fixture in the competition against one of the co-hosts, Mexico, and a win could be beneficial to the players.

Hugo Broos gestures during a training session at Estadio Hidalgo on June 3, 2026 in Pachuca, Mexico. Photo: Manuel Velasquez

Source: Getty Images

It is expected that Mexico would have home advantage as they would be playing in front of their fans at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Bafana Bafana received a good new ahead of the game a few days ago, and would hope it would help them get the desired result against the host.

Bafana train under tight security in Mexico

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's World Cup preparations in Mexico have unfolded under heightened security as authorities ramp up safety measures ahead of the tournament.

Hugo Broos' squad began training in Pachuca with security personnel visible around the team's base camp and training venues. The precautions form part of a wider operation across Mexico, where authorities are preparing for the arrival of millions of visitors during the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News