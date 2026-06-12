Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey got off to a disappointing start after suffering a 2-0 loss to Mexico in their opening Group A encounter on Thursday. The defeat not only left Hugo Broos' men without points but also created fresh concerns off the pitch that could affect the team's campaign moving forward.

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South Africa departed the Estadio Azteca with more than just a loss to reflect on. The match's disciplinary repercussions threaten to complicate preparations for their crucial second group fixture against the Czech Republic.

Midfielder Siphephelo Sithole and experienced attacker Themba Zwane were both sent off by Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio, reducing Bafana Bafana to nine players before the final whistle.

The frustration of the evening was further highlighted by yellow cards shown to Teboho Mokoena and Nkosinathi Sibisi, adding to South Africa's disciplinary tally in Mexico City.

Key duo suspended

The most immediate impact of the red cards is that Sithole and Zwane will both be unavailable for South Africa's next Group A clash against the Czech Republic on Thursday, 18 June.

Sithole was dismissed after fouling a Mexican player who had a clear route to goal, while Zwane's sending-off followed a VAR intervention that deemed his late challenge to constitute violent conduct.

Their absence presents Broos with a significant selection dilemma as South Africa attempt to reignite their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.

Despite the setback, the Belgian tactician expressed pride in his players' effort and insisted that Bafana Bafana remain capable of competing strongly in the remainder of the group stage.

Possible FIFA sanctions

The consequences may not end with suspensions. FIFA's disciplinary framework allows for financial penalties in addition to bans, depending on the nature and severity of offences committed during the tournament.

Under the FIFA Disciplinary Code, a player shown a straight red card can be fined as much as $20,000 (about R325,000), while offences resulting in yellow cards may carry fines of up to $10,000 (approximately R162,500).

If the harshest sanctions were applied, South Africa's disciplinary issues against Mexico could potentially cost close to R975,000.

However, FIFA makes it clear that each matter is assessed individually.

"The decisions are rendered on a case-by-case basis and the type and extent of the disciplinary measures are determined by the relevant judicial body in accordance with the objective and subjective elements of the offence, taking into account both aggravating and mitigating circumstances," the FIFA Disciplinary Code states.

Zwane could receive additional punishment

Although Sithole and Zwane are automatically suspended for the Czech Republic fixture, the latter could face a longer ban depending on FIFA's review of the incident that led to his dismissal.

The governing body's disciplinary committees have the power to impose further sanctions if they conclude that an offence warrants extra punishment.

Any extended suspension would be a major setback for South Africa, given Zwane's leadership qualities, experience and influence within the squad.

Unwanted place in World Cup history

The defeat to Mexico also produced an unfortunate piece of tournament history.

The encounter became the first opening match at a FIFA World Cup to feature three red cards, with Bafana Bafana accounting for two of those dismissals.

With zero points after their opening game and two important players unavailable for the next fixture, South Africa's route to the last 32 has become significantly more difficult.

Attention now turns to Atlanta, where Bafana Bafana will likely need a positive result against the Czech Republic to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Bafana Bafana's remaining Group A fixtures

Thursday, 18 June: Czech Republic vs South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta — 18:00 (SA time)

Thursday, 25 June: South Africa vs South Korea

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe — 03:00 (SA time)

Source: Briefly News