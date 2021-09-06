Racquel Darrian: age, real name, children, spouse, movies, profiles

Racquel Darrian was famous for sticking only to one man while filming her adult movies and clips. She became beloved and quite popular for performing with one man, and soon after, they got married. What ended her career? How did trouble start in their paradise? Get a glimpse at the fast life of Racquel Darrian.

Racquel Darrian's real name is Kelly Jackson. Photo: @Racqel_Darrian

Source: Twitter

In her early twenties, Racquel Darrian entered the world of adult filming by taking pictures for bottom barrel nude magazines before Vivid Videos discovered her and became famous. Unfortunately, her career ended in 1999 when she was fired, and her marriage crumbled soon after. Get all the Racquel Darrian juicy details here.

Racquel Darrian's profile and bio

Racquel Darrian's real name: Kelly R. Jackson

Kelly R. Jackson Date of birth: 21st July 1968

21st July 1968 Place of birth: Hutchinson, Kansas, USA

Hutchinson, Kansas, USA Racquel Darrian's age: 53 years

53 years Occupation: Erotic entertainer, strip club dancer, Adult film actress

Erotic entertainer, strip club dancer, Adult film actress Nationality: American

American Racquel Darrian's Spouse: Derrick Lane (Ex-husband)

Derrick Lane (Ex-husband) Racquel Darrian's Children : 1

: 1 Racquel Darrian's Height: 5' 4"

5' 4" Weight: 121 lbs (54.9 kg)

121 lbs (54.9 kg) Build: Slim

Slim Hair colour: Brown - Dark

Brown - Dark Eye colour: Grey

Grey Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Talent agency: Escorts of Las Vegas

Escorts of Las Vegas Nicknames: Brunette goddess, Vivid Queen

Brunette goddess, Vivid Queen Racquel Darrian's movies: Original Sin, Revenge of Bonnie and Clyde, Dream Merchants etc.

Early life

Racquel Darrian was born in Hutchinson, a town in Kansas, USA. Her birth date is 21st July 1968, and she is currently 53 years old.

Shot into fame

When Racquel came into the scene, she began her career as a nude model by taking pictures with other women in the industry. She started with basic nude magazines such as Hustler and Beaver Hunt. Soon after, she crossed into the world of making adult films and began only doing all-girl scenes; she was uncomfortable with doing scenes with men at this point.

She was the Penthouse Pet of October 1990. A Penthouse Pet is a model who has appeared on the American Edition of Penthouse magazine - A men's magazine that features softcore pornographic pictorials. She also appeared in Playboy magazine's 1996 pictorials called Strippers.

Darrian on the cover of Velvet magazine in 1993. Photo: @Racqel_Darrian

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Playboy, Racquel revealed her concern about her friends thinking she had become a lesbian because she only did all-girl scenes. However, things changed in the coming years, and she would end up having openly gay relationships off-screen.

Heterosexual adult film

As her fame grew, she felt more pressure to engage in heterosexual scenes, and she did! She began working exclusively with Derrick Lane, a fellow male actor, and the two hit it off. One of the reasons she became extremely famous in the industry was because she stuck to one male partner during a big chunk of her adult film life.

She worked as a pornstar from 1989 to about 1999. During her career, she was signed to the famous company Vivid Video on an exclusive contract.

Career Catalogue

She has appeared in several pictorials over the years with 100 girls and 7 men. Some of her most famous work can be found in:

Penthouse

Hustler

Playboy

Velvet

Cheri

Some of the notable people she has worked with within the industry include:

Janine Lindemulder, Nikki Tyler, Madelyn Night, Ed Powers, Chessie Moore Asia Carrera, Ron Jeremy (off-screen), Tiffany Mynx, Randy Spears, Vince Vouyer, Ona Zee, Felecia, and Tiffany Million.

She had a monthly column on Velvet magazine called 'AskRacuel' where she would answer fan questions. Photo: @Racqel_Darrian

Source: Twitter

Personal life and divorce

Her chemistry with Derrick Lane was not only on camera but off-camera as well. The two tied the knot in 1994 and continued to act together. However, Racquel eventually became tired of doing scenes with her husband, and she insisted on doing scenes with other males. This eventually led her to file for a divorce in 2000. Before they divorced, however, they had one child,

Racquel Darrian's awards and nominations

She has won one award from AVN and been nominated for another. Aside from the awards, she has been inducted into the AVN hall of fame.

In 1993, she won the award for Best Tease Performance for her work in Bonnie and Clyde.

What happened to Racquel Darrian?

She was fired by Vivid Entertainment in 1999, allegedly for drug use. It was around this time that Racquel started filming with fans, and her soon to be ex-husband would record these encounters and put them up on escort websites.

Racquel Darrian came into the world of adult film and took everything entirely by storm. She was stunning and perfect for the camera. Racquel Darrian today is still alive but she keeps most of her business under the wraps.

READ ALSO: Mia Khalifa's net worth, salary, cars, house, career, rise to fame

Briefly.co.za released a biography on Mia Khalifa. Mia became a sensation when she got into the adult industry in 2004.

She is famous for her irresistible looks and hourglass body shape. However, she also became a controversy in the Middle East since she performed adult content while wearing a hijab.

Source: Briefly.co.za