A viral Facebook video captured rural South African villagers reacting with fear, curiosity, and amazement to a hovering drone

The footage brought laughter and nostalgia to Mzansi, as it depicted their first real-life encounter with such a device

Beyond the humour, the video ignited discussions about the digital divide between urban and rural areas

A video of rural South African villagers' amazed reactions to a drone brought laughter to Mzansi while also sparking conversations about the nation's accessibility to technology.

A recent viral video has captured the hearts and laughter of Mzansi at the same time while igniting a poignant discussion about technology's uneven reach. Shared by the KreativeKornerr Facebook Page, the now-famous clip shows villagers in a rural area reacting to the sight of a hovering drone, their responses a captivating medley of fear and curiosity.

As the drone slowly descended into view, the villagers fled in panic. Some ducked for cover, while others hurled stones at it. For many captured in the scene, this was undoubtedly their first encounter with such an advanced piece of technology in real life.

The digital divide in South Africa

The immediate reaction across social media is filled with laughter, and many netizens have highlighted the innocence on the villagers' faces. However, beyond jokes, the video quickly sparked a deeper conversation. It serves as a powerful visual testament to the significant digital divide that continues to exist between urban and rural areas in South Africa.

While drones are becoming increasingly common in cities for purposes ranging from photography to deliveries, their presence remains a groundbreaking event in many remote communities. This disparity highlights the ongoing challenges related to access to technology, connectivity, and digital literacy in underserved regions.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Zula Yagami wrote:

"Lol, the last guy is bringing it down, he's on a rock hunt."

Tswyza said:

"Put a linen sheet on this baby and fly it by a tavern at night."

Hlony Machesa added:

"In my village, they stoned my drone. Those people never miss."

Stan Feddy Moitshoki shared:

"You acted fast on the last guy by changing direction."

Leo Mhatu wrote:

"I would be chasing them with it. You're kind."

Fabi Fabi highlighted:

"This is equivalent to a UFO sighting for them."

Hlomla Mosia

"The first madala was fixing his stick to bring it down..."

Shaheem Davids said:

"They probably think it's witchcraft."

Senamiso Magwaza Ntanzi said:

"That left hand surely hit the target. Why did the video end? 😂"

Mocheko J. Nkoana shared some light:

"As funny as it is, hey... 😭 There is just something awkward when one reduces innocent older people.... Remember, they're going through a lot, what if one faints... Because hey, it's not a pleasant sighting if u never saw this, you will surely think a giant bug is coming to eat u alive.. Hope you don't come for me for being too serious on Facebook, hayi, but some things are funny yet very sensitive..."

