A viral TikTok video showed two South African taxi drivers performing risky stunts on a public road

The clip showed off the practised stunt, reversing the taxi in a zig-zag motion, intertwining with the other taxi pulling the same stunt

The video caused an uproar, while some viewers admired the drivers’ skills, debating between safety concerns and having fun

A South African taxi driver's viral video, showcasing dangerous two-wheeled stunts on a public road, has ignited a divided debate in Mzansi concerning road safety versus the driver's undeniable skill.

Two South African taxis swerved in a synchronized, zig-zag motion on a public road. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET/Getty Images

A video circulating on TikTok has left South Africa both stunned and concerned. The clip, shared by user Kopano, features two local taxi drivers engaging in a series of risky driving stunts on a public road. The footage shows two taxis, a common sight on South African roads, being expertly swerved with an almost unbelievable precision.

Some commenters, clearly impressed by the driver's skill, demonstrated the vehicle's capability, speculated as to the level of experience you'd need to do something like this.

Mzansi's taxi woes

South Africa's taxi industry, while vital for public transport, is unfortunately synonymous with a notorious disregard for road rules. From reckless driving and overloading to illegal stops and aggressive manoeuvres, many taxi drivers are perceived as operating outside the bounds of conventional traffic laws.

They are also commonly known for contributing significantly to road chaos and safety concerns across Mzansi. Mzansi is continues to be split between feeling angry and admiring the daring of this individual, perhaps because that daring was only shown in this very limited designated area.

Two taxi drivers showed off their driving skills on a public road. @kopano_ww

Mzansi reacts to the video

I.Macheeee the 2nd wrote:

“I see the beauty of it all, neh, but the guy doing it in reverse? Tell him, he is a king!”

Tabae_official added:

“First time seeing taxis romancing.”

Maureen wrote:

“To think some people don't understand what is happening here.”

Thusie shared:

“I don't know what they are doing, but it's so cute.”

BomiNgceke wrote:

“Am I immature for loving this?”

Vincentia wrote:

“If u see this, you must know December is around the corner.”

@#$eve25 wrote:

“Imagine you're late for the interview.”

Ntsoakimbele wrote:

“Mina vele izinto ezingabhadlanga ngizithanda kabi.”

Deidre Dayday Ruiters said:

“That time, my boss won't believe me when I arrive late for work.”

Teelady added:

“It can only be in Rustenburg.”

Naledi Senwedi wrote:

“Does the owner know that his taxis are this busy?”

Cyril

“I wonder if the taxi bosses allow these taxi drivers to perform like this with their new taxis.”

User1301960837425 wrote:

“Okay, now I'm ready to date a taxi driver; they are so talented.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

