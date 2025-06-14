A young South African man made many people laugh online after filming a chaotic evening at home

He found a malicious white mouse roaming his house carrying a dangerous weapon and shared the clip online

Social media users were amazed by the now-viral video and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 9.4K comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Things got a bit tense for one gent when he spotted a white mouse that claimed its territory in his house.

A Mzansi man was scared of a mouse carrying a knife in his house. Image: @sbusiso8028

Source: TikTok

The man was amazed and filmed a now-viral video to share with his online friends on TikTok.

Man finds mouse carrying weapon in his house

A young Zulu man from KwaZulu-Natal, Sibusiso, was amazed by a pest that claimed a part of his home. The South African chap filmed the white mouse but was incredibly stunned by the weapon it carried.

The tiny creature dragged a knife with it as it hopped around the apartment. The mouse spotted the man filming it and hid behind a package, but eventually came out to carry on with its mission.

Sibusiso was amazed by what he saw, and he said:

“Here’s a mouse and it’s about to stab me in my own house. It’s going to kill me for my food. These modern animals. Time to finish a new apartment.”

The Mzansi chap’s TikTok page is filled with many other funny videos just like this one. It seems as though he takes other people’s content and puts his Zulu voiceovers on them and reposts them as his own.

The strategy has been working for him because he has 14.5K followers and the mouse video reached 2.6 million after he posted it on Wednesday.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by mouse holding knife

Social media users were dusted by the silly video and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

SA was floored by a mouse carrying a knife in one man's home. Image: @sbusiso8028

Source: TikTok

@Yolo laughed:

“God forbid Ratatouille is just borrowing the knife to go and cook for himself.”

@Sandi Mfeka was dusted:

“God forbid a girl tries to protect herself from a man.”

@Cleopatra😮‍💨commented:

“And nobody was going to believe you if you didn’t record.”

@Nollywood2kBabe suspected witchcraft:

“Your village people have a big budget, hey.”

@Bomie was amazed:

“The fact that this is real and caught on camera is crazy.”

@andiswambhele.commented:

“Terrible things are happening in South Africa.”

@willhdsh3 pointed out:

“That apartment is not big enough for the both of you.”

@Mali Hazel explained:

“If you told this story to a professional without evidence, you would be in Weskoppies.”

@JOS3 was floored:

“He wants to do an unboxing video.”

3 More animal-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News