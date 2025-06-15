A man who worked at Pick n Pay got emotional when he reflected on his childhood dream

He shared a now-viral post on TikTok and touched thousands of South Africans, who comforted him

The youngster was a bit emotional and interacted with social media users in a thread of comments

A young South African dreamer reflected on his childhood dream and got a bit emotional about his life.

He realised that he was not where he thought he would be and shared a now-viral post on TikTok.

Pick n Pay worker reflects on childhood dream

A South African man, Kwanele, who worked at Pick n Pay, touched many people when he reflected on his childhood dream. The chap had a dream of studying medicine overseas and sighed at where he found himself presently:

In 2020, he said:

“I’ll be top of my class, and I'll be on national television for my good results, and I'll be studying medicine overseas.”

He used an emoji to show his disappointment and then said five years later:

“Oh yeah buddy, we finished high school, but we are not studying medicine, rather we are working.”

Kwanele gave himself grace and kept a positive attitude:

“Oh, like you’ve always said, smile through everything. I will make you proud.”

He was a packer at Pick n Pay and seemed to enjoy his job. Kwanele recently left the retailer and shared his emotional farewell vlog on TikTok.

That was one of his favourite things. He spent a lot of time filming his day at work and posted the edited footage online. Kwanele’s audience appreciated his content on TikTok.

See the TikTok post below:

SA comforts Pick n Pay packet on TikTok

Social media users were touched by a youngster who reflected on his childhood dream of studying medicine abroad:

@usern254 shared:

“As long as the Lord God has not approved your current situation, then it’s not final. Don’t give up on him. Keep persisting with him. Luke 18:1-8.”

@.said:

“You have all the time in the world, my dear, to still make it a reality, not all of us have the same path. Keep believing and keep working hard.”

@Morty cheered:

“You can still study medicine, Kwanele.”

@MothekgiR said:

“Don't give up on your dreams.”

@ZeeZee🤎advised:

“Invite God into your plans.”

@Portiia highlighted:

“Keep your head high.”

@OlebogengDupe___assured the youngster:

“You will get there. The mere fact that you are still alive means you still have a chance. All the best.”

@Current.vibe commented:

“Your dreams are still valid, take any job until you get your dream job. That's my Motto.”

