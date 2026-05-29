Sandton Checkers Hyper Lotto Winner Claims R100M, Mining Entrepreneur Shares Plans for Jackpot
- The South African national lottery announced that the Gauteng winner of R100 million officially stepped forward to claim their winnings
- The Lotto draw on May 6 2026, resulted in the winner of the biggest Lotto payout of the year so far by a player who used the quick pick method at Checkers Hyper in Sandton City
- Ithuba disclosed the occupation of the new millionaire, and he is a businessperson in the mining industry
The lucky player who won 2026's biggest Lotto jackpot so far did it after years of playing the game. He shared that before winning big, there were four months when he was getting close, and one month he missed the jackpot by a single number. The entrepreneur said he realised the key was playing consistently.
According to Ithuba, the new multimillionaire had no idea he made it big until he came across an article regarding a search for a millionaire. The mining entrepreneur is a devoted family man and says that he plans on spoiling his family with burgers first. Impressively, the lotto winner wants to use some of the money to fund the tertiary education of some youth in his church. The rest, he said, would go a long way in securing his family's future.
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Ithuba aligns with winner's plans
Ithuba CEO charmed in on the major announcement, saying that the winner's generosity was an emblem of the South African culture of Ubuntu. The national lottery has, in the past, highlighted its aim to help ordinary South African people by driving socio-economic upliftment.
Briefly News readers discussed the previously missing lotto winner, and most were concerned about the number selection method. In the past, lotto draws were broadcast live on TV with manual picks. Most felt they were a transparent process. Read people's thoughts on the lotto below:
Edward Van Dyk criticised the lotto:
"Lotto play stops half an hour before a draw. During this time, the computer calculates which numbers are played and not and even could say where the tickets were played or bought from. Even the draw of the balls is not real anymore, it is computerised."
Dirk Van Der Walt commented:
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"Wish there were a live draw with a live audience. No participation in the draw. Big problem. Amore Vittone draws live, and it helps a lot."
Ashley Parry agreed:
"Bring back the manual version."
Riaan Van Den Bergh added:
"We want manual draws."
Pieta van der Merwe also felt manual lotto draws would be better:
"No live draw, computers making tickets."
Philip Backer said:
"Needs to be live on TV with proper audits."
Other Briefly News story about the lotto
- People were impressed by a lucky art teacher who won millions and then shared her ambitious cleanse for all the money.
- Online users were raving about a winner of R100 million who shared his plans for it, which included some charity work.
- Two lucky people walked away with large lottery jackpots, and they shared their plans, leaving South Africans impressed.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za