The South African national lottery announced that the Gauteng winner of R100 million officially stepped forward to claim their winnings

The Lotto draw on May 6 2026, resulted in the winner of the biggest Lotto payout of the year so far by a player who used the quick pick method at Checkers Hyper in Sandton City

Ithuba disclosed the occupation of the new millionaire, and he is a businessperson in the mining industry

A man in mining won the biggest lotto payout of 2026. Image: Briefly News / Mwabonje Ringa / Pexels

Source: UGC

The lucky player who won 2026's biggest Lotto jackpot so far did it after years of playing the game. He shared that before winning big, there were four months when he was getting close, and one month he missed the jackpot by a single number. The entrepreneur said he realised the key was playing consistently.

According to Ithuba, the new multimillionaire had no idea he made it big until he came across an article regarding a search for a millionaire. The mining entrepreneur is a devoted family man and says that he plans on spoiling his family with burgers first. Impressively, the lotto winner wants to use some of the money to fund the tertiary education of some youth in his church. The rest, he said, would go a long way in securing his family's future.

The lotto winner is set to fund his church youth's tertiary studies. Image: Yan Krukau

Source: UGC

Ithuba aligns with winner's plans

Ithuba CEO charmed in on the major announcement, saying that the winner's generosity was an emblem of the South African culture of Ubuntu. The national lottery has, in the past, highlighted its aim to help ordinary South African people by driving socio-economic upliftment.

Briefly News readers discussed the previously missing lotto winner, and most were concerned about the number selection method. In the past, lotto draws were broadcast live on TV with manual picks. Most felt they were a transparent process. Read people's thoughts on the lotto below:

Edward Van Dyk criticised the lotto:

"Lotto play stops half an hour before a draw. During this time, the computer calculates which numbers are played and not and even could say where the tickets were played or bought from. Even the draw of the balls is not real anymore, it is computerised."

Dirk Van Der Walt commented:

"Wish there were a live draw with a live audience. No participation in the draw. Big problem. Amore Vittone draws live, and it helps a lot."

Ashley Parry agreed:

"Bring back the manual version."

Riaan Van Den Bergh added:

"We want manual draws."

Pieta van der Merwe also felt manual lotto draws would be better:

"No live draw, computers making tickets."

Philip Backer said:

"Needs to be live on TV with proper audits."

Other Briefly News story about the lotto

People were impressed by a lucky art teacher who won millions and then shared her ambitious cleanse for all the money.

Online users were raving about a winner of R100 million who shared his plans for it, which included some charity work.

Two lucky people walked away with large lottery jackpots, and they shared their plans, leaving South Africans impressed.

Source: Briefly News