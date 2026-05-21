Orania has long fascinated South Africa, following its establishment as a white-only town in the Northern Cape

A video showed a person who recently visited the small town in the Karoo situated along the Orange River, capturing their proudly Afrikaans festivities that are commonplace

South Africans chimed in after getting a close look at the night of music and fun among Orania residents

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Orania residents' music shows in TikTok videos amuse South Africa. Image: @ms_grafika_bemark

Source: TikTok

South Africans' curiosity about the exclusively Afrikaner town has only grown the longer the town has existed. Orania was established in 1991, and in 2026, a video of an Orania music show was posted to TikTok on 20 May 2026. It captured how residents were having a bit of fun.

In a TikTok video posted by @ms_grafika_bemark, Orania residents were having a get-together, which could pass for a concert. The lady captured the musical performances available to locals, which included singing along as a crowd to lyrics such as "We are marching through Orania". Another act was a rap performance, with a rapper who delivered his bars in Afrikaans. The night looked action-packed with more performances, including a piano and banter back and forth between the audience and the MCs. Watch the video below:

South Africa split over Orania concert

While some appreciated Oraia's wholesome concert, others felt that the residents looked bored. South Africans cracked jokes about the small town. Read the comments below:

Orania has had decades of development since the 90s. Image: Orania

Source: Facebook

Yourmama commented:

"Oh I know the gossip is sooooo good and soooo scandalous. "

dishaanvisser🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

"Dit lyk so hartseer (It looks heartbreaking, btw, how did I end up on this side of Orania😂"

Wynand Grobler said:

"I’ve never ever wanted to visit this place but now I can finally say that out loud. 😭😭😂"

sid said:

"Orania gee kultus-vibes af, dit is so eenvoudig en vreemd.😭😭(Orania gives cult vibes, it is so strange.)"

Derick Van Tonder agreed:

"Nee oo genade dan moet jy nog eet ook en probeer gelukkig lyk😂(Then you must also try to look happy.)"

Lindra_ Fritzy810 applauded the rapper:

"It's Lil Orania rapper for me...aye aye."

lithle somanglo arued:

"Lovely, I'm not being biased, but it would be ok to live within your own culture🙏 and to know you are safe."

Dylan Lewis was ot covinced by Orania:

"This looks so sad and boring, man. No spirit or love here."

Orania's residential property price leaves SA curious

Briefly News previously reported that a video on TikTok, an official announcement by Orania, revealed they had property for sale. Online users were in stitches after seeing the latest the small town had to offer in terms of property.

The post shared by Orania on 21 April 2026 fascinated people as they reviewed the average cost of buying a property in the town. South Africans had a lot to say after seeing an overview of their infrastructure.

A TikTok video by @oraniabeweging, Orania, revealed that they had empty stands for sale. The drone footage showed that there were stands in an estate-like area. The stands were divided by a solid brick wall. The lady announced that each stand starts from 600 000.

Source: Briefly News