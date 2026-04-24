Controversial South African town Orania posted a TikTok video, letting people know that they were open to growing the number of residents

The small Northern Cape town is popularly understood to be racially exclusive, and people were fascinated to see their property for sale

A TikTok video showed the infrastructure that the small town has managed to develop over the decades

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In a video on TikTok, an official announcement by Orania revealed they had property for sale. Online users were in stitches after seeing what the small town had to offer in terms of property.

A TikTok video showed Orania property for sale. Imag: Orania

Source: Facebook

The video shared by Orania on 21 April 2026 fascinated people as they reviewed the average cost of buying a property in the town. South Africans had a lot to say after seeing an overview of their infrastructure.

In a TikTok video by @oraniabeweging Orania revealed that they had empty stands for sale. The drone footage showed that there were stands in an estate-like area. The stands were divided by a solid brick wall. The lady announced that each stand starts from 600 000. Watch the video of the Orania property below:

South Africa split over Orania property prices

People commented on the video, and they shared their thoughts on what Orania had to offer. Some people were full of jokes, and they joked about the racially exclusive town. Read the comments below:

Orania residents wearing their traditional clothing. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Burg appreciated the neat empty stands:

"Mooi skoon."

Hanz🇿🇦🇨🇦🇩🇪 🇨🇿 said:

"Love Orania ❤️"

@pauy1706 appreciated the maintenance work:

"Managed well."

Marcel asked:

"Maar is daar werk? dis die vraag (But are there jobs? That is the question.)"

frans said:

"R600 000 is die going rate in n oordentlke buurt. (That is the going price in a decent neighbourhood.)

Hein_Botha🇿🇦 was impressed by Orania:

"Doing what no other municipality can in South Africa 💪🏻"

luth0zuz0le🇿🇦 was tempted:

"Mag ek asseblief hier kom woon ek is swart. (May I please come and live here? I am black.)"

CK was curious about the town:

"Ek wil nog daar gaan kuier! (I really want to visit.)"

Pierre Terblanche wanted to move:

"Sal graag daar woon. ( I'd really like to live there.)"

Gerrie was curious:

"Moet ons n paspoort he om da te gaan kyk en hkm moet ons betaal vir n erf ? (Wonder if we'd need a passport for a viewing, and do we pay for an erf.)"

🌲 ✠︎ Victor ✠︎ 🌲 exclaimed support for the town:

" Long live Orania🙏"

Danie Els was amazed by the price:

"Dit is net vir ryk mense. (It's only for rich people"

Other Briefly News stories about Orania

South Africans were in stitches after voting results showed that one person in Orania voted for the EFF.

People were fascinated by a video of a tourist visiting South Africa who ended up in Orania.

South Africans were thoroughly impressed by the progress Orania residents have made with new houses in their exclusive town.

Online users were stunned by a look inside Orania, and many had a lot to say after seeing how the town operates in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News