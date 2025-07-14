A Facebook content creator showed what it's like travelling between meetings in Orania

The footage showed a completely peaceful environment that left many South Africans amazed by the town's development

Viewers had mixed reactions, with some praising the infrastructure while others questioned what kind of meetings would be necessary

A man shared a video showing what the streets of Orania look like during his morning commute to meetings. Images: @Frans de Klerk

A content creator has given South Africans a rare glimpse inside Orania after sharing a video showing his daily commute between meetings in the controversial Northern Cape town.

Facebook user @Frans de Klerk, who regularly documents life in Orania, posted the fascinating footage on 13th July with the simple caption "Safe, secure, serene" and an overlay text stating:

"What travelling between meetings in Orania looks like."

The video shows streets without a single pothole, perfectly maintained pavements, and immaculate surroundings with no litter in sight. Clean roads wind past well-maintained homes surrounded by vegetation, with organised urban planning visible. The footage shows an eerily quiet town with no people walking the streets and an atmosphere of complete serenity.

One man shared a video showing what Orania looks like while he walks on the street, moving toward a building where his next meeting is about to take place. Images: @Frans de Klerk

Mzansi reacts to footage

The video went viral with over 3,000 reactions and more than 800 comments, sparking heated discussions about the town's setup and governance.

@rashaad_werely challenged critics:

"You all make jokes, show me one place in South Africa now where you can walk freely and not worry about being robbed or attacked? Ek se ma net."

@motaung_jer joked:

"Who does the gardening and cleaning in the house there? I'm a qualified domestic man😂"

@veli_ndebelles questioned:

"Meetings of what, though?"

@rafeeq_moodaley observed:

"Looks wonderful, important note, it's a tiny place, so it would be cleaner, no KFC boxes because no KFC inside."

@katlego_lerato_mtshweni wished:

"If we can get 70% percent of South Africa to look like this. But not even 30% like our pass rate doesn't look like this."

@moegamat_van_der_merwe praised:

"Nice and clean. Because they were brought up to be clean. Cleanliness is next to Godliness 👍👍"

What makes Orania special

According to Business Tech, Orania is an Afrikaner-only town home to over 3,000 residents that functions as its local government. The self-governed community is rapidly expanding, with its population growing by 10% to 15% annually as it aims to reach 10,000 residents and become a fully-fledged rural city along the Orange River.

Unlike other South African municipalities, Orania receives no state funding and operates entirely through private investment and donations.

While anyone can visit the town, only approved Christian Afrikaners who support the town's vision can become residents. This policy has sparked debate about whether it violates anti-discrimination laws, though Orania's leaders insist it's about cultural preservation rather than racial exclusion.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

