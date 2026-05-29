Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after another senior Kaya 959 journalist exits the station

On Friday, 29 May 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after another top figure at Kaya 959 announced their departure

Kaya News & Talk Editor-in-Chief Katy Katopodis confirmed she had officially left the station after serving her final day

Kaya FM confirmed Dhlomo's replacement on the breakfast show, after previously announcing the temporary host

Sizwe Dhlomo broke his silence after Katy Katopodis announced she was leaving Kaya 959. Image: kaya959, katykatopodis

Source: Instagram

Beloved broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted after another Kaya 959 journalist left the radio station. Dhlomo’s former colleague announced their departure days after he exited the station.

Dhlomo caught listeners by surprise when he confirmed that he was exiting Kaya 959 after six years. Days after his exit, Editor-in-Chief of Kaya News & Talk, Katy Katopodis, announced that she was also leaving the station.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after another Kaya 959 journalist exits

On Friday, 29 May 2026, Katy Katopodis took to her official X (Twitter) account and confirmed that she had served her final day as Editor-in-Chief of Kaya News & Talk. She also penned an open letter to her former team. The post was captioned:

“And so it ends…Today was my final day as Editor-in-Chief of Kaya News & Talk. What a privilege it's been to lead this @KayaNews team. My open letter to these magnificent journalists below. Thank you for everything ❤️”

As South Africans weighed in on Katy Katopodis’ announcement, Sizwe Dhlomo broke his silence. He shared his well-wishes with Katy. The post read:

“It’s always been an honour to work with you, Katy. All the best!”

See the post below:

Katy Katopodis lists her achievements at Kaya 959

In her open letter, Katy paid tribute to her team and listed her achievements at Kaya News & Talk. She did not take all the credit and expressed gratitude to her team for helping her achieve her vision.

“If I compare the team I first encountered to the team I say goodbye to now, all I can say is that I stand in awe of what we achieved. Kaya News was little more than a fading echo within the broader Kaya 959 offering. Today, Kaya News stands in a profoundly different place,” part of the letter read.

Katy Katopodis revealed that Mbali Thethani would be taking over as Kaya News & Talk’s new Editor-in-Chief.

“A very special word now about Mbali Thethani... It has been an absolute joy to watch Mbali grow and shine over more than a decade of working with her. She's developed into a great leader. As I've often told her ... she's been training for this News Editor role her entire career, and there's no doubt she will excel! Please support her the way you supported, backed and trusted me. Most importantly, grow with her, “ the letter further read.

It's not clear whether Katy Katopodis resigned voluntarily or whether there are other reasons behind her departure. She also did not reveal what her next career move would be following her exit from Kaya 959.

Read her full open letter below:

Sizwe Dhlomo broke his silence after Katy Katopodis exited Kaya 959. Image: sizwedhlomo, katykatopodis

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh confirmed as Sizwe Dhlomo’s replacement on Kaya 959

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh was confirmed as Sizwe Dhlomo's replacement as the host of Kaya 959's breakfast show.

In the interim, Unathi Nkayi's ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, will be filling in until Fresh's official start date.

Source: Briefly News