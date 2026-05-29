South African veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh has been announced as the star to take over from Sizwe Dhlomo on Kaya 959

In the interim, Unathi Nkayi's ex-husband, Thomas Msengana, will be filling in until Fresh's official start date

Mzansi has offered their mixed opinions on this, but the fans of the station are here for it

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DJ Fresh has been announced as Sizwe Dhlomo’s Kaya 959 replacement. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

Well, it's official, DJ Fresh will be taking over the reins at Kaya 959! The broadcaster has been announced as the new face of the radio station's flagship Breakfast Show, effective 1 July 2026.

The news of his appointment was first teased by Sol Phenduka, who claimed that a little birdie whispered the news to him. Phenduka hosted Siz The World alongside Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently announced his resignation on 27 May 2026.

DJ Fresh talks radio and new beginnings

According to Kaya News, Fresh said hosting a breakfast show is super special because that is when he becomes a part of people's mornings.

“Breakfast radio has always been special to me because it allows you to become part of people’s daily lives,” he was quoted saying.

Fresh gave the station its flowers for being a force in the radio industry:

“Kaya 959 has built something unique – a powerful brand, a loyal audience and a strong connection with Gauteng. Thato and I are looking forward to joining an already formidable team of broadcasters and to creating a show that is entertaining, warm, insightful and full of energy,” he added.

This is not just a job for Fresh, who revealed his team, saying they last did radio 20 years ago. Fresh will be hosting his segment with Mpho Maboi and Thato.

“This is a reunion 20 years in the making. That’s the last time Mpho Maboi, Thato and I were on the radio together, making this a full circle moment for us. We feel like we are coming home together, and we want to make mornings on Kaya 959 essential listening. We want listeners to feel informed, inspired, entertained and connected every single day.”

Mzansi reacts to DJ Fresh's new radio slot

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@TheVeZzy laughed:

"That is great. Lol, Sol Phenduka forced them to announce it by saying it on the podcast yesterday."

@LuckyjoeN celebrated:

"We once had Fresh, Somizi and Mpho on Metro. It was lekker. Looking forward to Fresh breakfast reloaded."

@blackpresidante joked:

"This is a win for Khaya FM. Sizwe was a bit useless."

@MoreOdwa gave constructive criticism:

"He tried to resuscitate this BFS on 938, and it didn't work. I hope he's not going to bring too much talk as he did there because they talked too much leThato than playing music. Secondly, the music they played as well was so insipid."

DJ Fresh has returned to Kaya 959's Breakfast Show. Image: djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh starts own radio station

In a previous report from Briefly News previously reported that DJ Fresh and Unathi Nkayi launched 938, also known as 93.8 FM, a community radio station broadcasting out of Johannesburg.

DJ Fresh also presents WAW! What A Week with DJ Fresh, a podcast that premieres on YouTube.

Source: Briefly News