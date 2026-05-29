US Government Jabs at Ronald Lamola, Weighs In on Ghanaian Evacuation
USA— The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs has heavily criticised South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola. The critique followed Lamola's address in parliament during a mini-plenary session on 26 May 2026, where he linked political opposition to foreign ideological influences.
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Afriforum Head of Public Relations Ernest Van Zyl shared a video of Lamola's speech on his @ConCaracal X account. Lamola stated that the "MAGA" movement in the United States functions under an ideology that actively attacks Black individuals.
He further alleged that the political movement stands firmly against the fundamental human rights of women and the LGBTQI+ community. Lamola then questioned whether members of the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) aligned themselves with these specific positions and progressive outlooks.
View the video here:
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US department slams Ronald Lamola
Responding on its @AsstSecStateAF X account, the Bureau of African Affairs rejected the minister's characterisation. The department noted that nations like Ghana and Nigeria recently organised flights to evacuate their citizens from South Africa due to local conditions. Although it is true that Ghanaians were evacuated from South Africa, Nigerians have not been evacuated. The statement also claimed that thousands of white South African citizens are actively relocating to the United States as refugees to escape the governance policies of the current administration.
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The US diplomatic communication highlighted that South Africa's unemployment rate persists at 33%. It accused government officials of accumulating personal wealth while continuing to endorse race-based legislation and controversial political chants, referring to the Kill the Boer chant.
View the tweet here:
Ronald Lamola condemns attacks on foreign nationals
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lamola spoke out against incidents where foreign nationals were attacked. This was as anti-illegal immigration protests were spreading nationwide.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za