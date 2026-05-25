SOUTH AFRICA— The member of the March & March movement, Sandile Dube, said the organization called for a national shutdown on 30 June 2026. He spoke after the Minister of Defence dismissed their demands regarding illegal foreign nationals as another ordinary protest action as March and March continued with anti-illegal immigration marches.

March and March is not backing down from the shutdown. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Dube spoke to journalists on 25 May 2026 regarding the remarks made by the Minister of Defence about the given deadline. Dube stated that the government does not take South Africans seriously. He said that citizens want illegal foreign nationals removed from the country. Sandile Dube calls for shutdown Dube said that the movement wants a national shutdown. He said the campaign is anti-xenophobic and focuses on national security.

March and March defends shutdown

The March & March member said the movement wants to protect South Africa and its citizens. Dube stated that the mobilization is not based on tribal or ethnic divisions. He added that the issue affects multiple provinces across the country. Dube noted that the movement recently monitored events in Cape Town where residents in the Western Cape expressed concerns over illegal migration.

He stated that social media reports indicate that additional marches are planned for Rustenburg in the North West and various areas within Limpopo. The representative emphasized that the presence of undocumented foreign nationals is a nationwide challenge rather than a regional or Zulu issue. Dube stated that the organization remains committed to mobilizing communities ahead of the scheduled June shutdown to ensure national security concerns are addressed by the state.

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Foreign nationals flee to police station

In a related article, Briefly News reported that undocumented foreign nationals sought protection from the police. A group of them fled to the Durban Police Station for fear of their lives.

Source: Briefly News