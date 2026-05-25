Skilled South Africans are increasingly being targeted by employers in Belgium and Germany as both countries battle severe labour shortages

Companies are offering attractive packages of up to R97,000 a month, along with benefits such as rent-free accommodation and relocation support

Demand is especially high in IT, engineering, and technical trades, with Europe intensifying recruitment drives to secure long-term skilled talent from South Africa

South African skilled workes are being offered lucrative job offers in Europe. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA- Skilled South Africans are increasingly in demand abroad, with employers in Belgium and Germany intensifying recruitment drives as they battle severe labour shortages at home.

According to Business Tech, reports by Beaver Recruitment SA indicate that companies in both countries are actively targeting South African professionals, offering lucrative salary packages, relocation support, and long-term settlement incentives.

Higher vacancies, salaries and job perks

The appeal is hard to ignore. In Belgium, vacancy rates have reached 4.1%, with more than 163,000 open positions, while nearly three-quarters of employers report difficulty filling roles. Germany faces an even larger gap, with over a million unfilled jobs and an estimated need for at least 400,000 skilled workers annually to sustain its economy.

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For many South Africans, the attraction lies not only in the salaries but in the stability and benefits attached. Recruitment firms report that employers are offering monthly salaries ranging between €3,500 (about R67,950) and €5,000 (around R97,100), alongside signing bonuses of approximately €1,500 (R29,100). In many cases, companies also cover airfare, visa costs, and provide three months of rent-free accommodation or housing allowances.

Beyond financial incentives, long-term security is a major drawcard. Some employers are extending support to families after the first year, including assistance in securing employment for spouses. This level of relocation support is particularly appealing in a global climate where cost-of-living pressures are rising.

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Which skills are in demand?

Reports say the demand is concentrated in critical sectors such as IT, engineering, skilled trades like electricians and HVAC technicians, plant operations, and aircraft maintenance. These roles are essential to keeping industrial and infrastructure systems running, making the skills shortage especially urgent.

Industry experts say South Africans remain highly sought after due to strong technical training, adaptability, and experience in diverse and challenging work environments. As a result, international recruitment efforts are becoming more structured, with repeat hiring visits already planned by European companies targeting South African talent.

Top five countries recruiting South African

In related news, as South Africa’s economy continues to face ongoing volatility, many residents are increasingly exploring job opportunities abroad. At the same time, several countries are actively recruiting South Africans for specialised skills. According to an online recruiter, Pnet’s February 2026 Job Market Trends Report highlights five countries where South African professionals are most in demand internationally. The report lists Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Namibia, and Botswana among the top destinations hiring South African talent.

Germany is one of the countries looking for SA workers. Image: Micah Wright

Source: Getty Images

South African employees outperform other nations in Antarctica

Previously, Briefly News reported that a content creator shared how South Africa's research team in Antarctica is outperforming countries with far bigger budgets. He explained that various countries run research bases in Antarctica and that South Africa is the only African country among them. South Africa's base, known as SANAE IV, sits on top of a flat-topped rock formation called Vesleskarvet in Queen Maud Land.

Source: Briefly News