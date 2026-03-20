Content creator CoolStory Bru shared how South Africa's research team in Antarctica is outperforming countries with far bigger budgets

South Africa is the only African country with a research base in Antarctica, and its small UCT-backed team has been making a name for itself and the country

South Africans flooded the comments with pride, though some could not resist pointing out the irony given the country's struggles back home

CoolStoryBru and young South African researchers. Images: CoolStory Bru

Source: Facebook

CoolStory Bru dropped a fact that had South Africans standing up straight. He explained on 14 March 2026 that various countries run research bases in Antarctica and that South Africa is the only African country among them. South Africa's base, known as SANAE IV, sits on top of a flat-topped rock formation called Vesleskarvet in Queen Maud Land. It has been operational since 1997 and runs year-round with a small overwintering team backed by the University of Cape Town.

Scientists at the base carry out ongoing research in fields like cosmic rays, atmospheric physics and auroral radar studies. Rankings in this field are based on how many research papers a team publishes, how often those papers are cited by other researchers and the overall impact of the work.

By those measures, South Africa's team has ranked above countries including Japan, India, South Korea, Russia and China. Not only that, but the team has also ranked higher than some of the world's most well-known universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Princeton, and Stanford. CoolStory Bru ended his video with four words that said it all:

"No DNA, just RSA."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi debates the Antarctica research achievement

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments section of Facebook user @CoolStoryBru's clip:

@Joao De Mendonca said:

"And yet they can't keep the water running 🤣🤣"

@Kat George Moraba wrote:

"We need more in-depth research regarding ANC members to find out if they have the same brain cells as other South Africans."

@Barry Rhodes added:

"There is absolutely no doubt that South Africans can be world-class in so many areas. Sport, music, food, friendliness and business, to name a few. It's a pity that the voices and actions of the loud few sabotage our will, our goodwill and our unity so easily."

@Celestine Stallenberg said:

"If the researchers can just come and research in PE about water shortages and electricity, that would also make headlines."

@Craig Faego added:

"South Africa can dominate in almost everything. There's a lot that's holding us back."

More on South Africans achieving on the world stage

Briefly News recently reported on a Tembisa woman and Unisa lecturer who was awarded a prestigious Presidential Fellowship at Northwestern University in the United States.

recently reported on a Tembisa woman and Unisa lecturer who was awarded a prestigious Presidential Fellowship at Northwestern University in the United States. Two young South African women made history by becoming the youngest certified train managers in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal doctors made headlines after removing a brain tumour without a single external cut.

Source: Briefly News