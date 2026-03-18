A man from Nigeria posted a video after visiting South Africa and going back to his home country

The man was brutally honest about how many people felt about going back to Nigeria

The video that the man shared received a lot of attention from online users, especially South Africans, who had lots to say

In a video on TikTok, a man from Nigeria shared that he was back home. He shared exactly what he was thinking after laying eyes on his city once more.

A Nigerian man back in Lagos after Cape Town went viral for sharing how he felt. Image: @d.realvic

Source: TikTok

The video that the Nigerian posted about his Lagos return received lots of attention. The post was a chance for people to share their own thoughts about their African countries.

In a video on TikTok, a man @d.realvic posted that he was finally back from Cape Town and in Nigeria. He made it clear that seeing Lagos was different after seeing the beauty of the Mother City. He painted the camera and showed Nigeria's biggest cities' infrastructure, showing a facial expression of disappointment. Watch the video that the Nigerian shared:

South Africans discuss Nigerians' feelings about their home country

Many people thought that the video of the man from Nigeria was fascinating. South Africans chimed raving hat their nation was very beautiful. Read people's comments below:

A photo of a Nigerian man's Cape Town photo went viral. Image: @d.realvic

Source: TikTok

IVILE H. wondered why his camera quality changed:

"Are you using the same camera you were using in Cape Town?"

Love was also stunned by his footage:

"It’s definitely not your phone because I’ve seen the Cape Town photos. What’s the hell."

Asante Mthombeni joked about the snippet he recorded:

"This dudes videos went from being captured on an iPhone 17 straight to Mobicel haibo."

mmanthe was in awe of the shift from South Africa:

"All your Cape Town videos are so clear , then there's this one 😩"

fanie girl speculated:

"This is air pollution, y'all need to plant more trees to clear the atmosphere. This is genuine advice, no disrespect intended."

user3748639072491 advised:

"Maybe you can start a campaign to plant more trees. Things only change if we fix, not avoid."

Miss Tsungi💫 was amused:

"Soon after landing, you realise you been living in a village kinda looking like a city😫😩😢"

CindyKing remarked:

"😂I live in SA (Pretoria)Yerr but Cape Town is another country that place is beautiful 😍"

Emperor advised:

"Bro! don't look down on your city, it's home and home is where the heart is."

Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa

Source: Briefly News