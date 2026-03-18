Man Back in Nigeria From South Africa Shares Hot Take on Lagos After Cape Town Visit in TikTok Video
- A man from Nigeria posted a video after visiting South Africa and going back to his home country
- The man was brutally honest about how many people felt about going back to Nigeria
- The video that the man shared received a lot of attention from online users, especially South Africans, who had lots to say
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In a video on TikTok, a man from Nigeria shared that he was back home. He shared exactly what he was thinking after laying eyes on his city once more.
The video that the Nigerian posted about his Lagos return received lots of attention. The post was a chance for people to share their own thoughts about their African countries.
In a video on TikTok, a man @d.realvic posted that he was finally back from Cape Town and in Nigeria. He made it clear that seeing Lagos was different after seeing the beauty of the Mother City. He painted the camera and showed Nigeria's biggest cities' infrastructure, showing a facial expression of disappointment. Watch the video that the Nigerian shared:
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South Africans discuss Nigerians' feelings about their home country
Many people thought that the video of the man from Nigeria was fascinating. South Africans chimed raving hat their nation was very beautiful. Read people's comments below:
IVILE H. wondered why his camera quality changed:
"Are you using the same camera you were using in Cape Town?"
Love was also stunned by his footage:
"It’s definitely not your phone because I’ve seen the Cape Town photos. What’s the hell."
Asante Mthombeni joked about the snippet he recorded:
"This dudes videos went from being captured on an iPhone 17 straight to Mobicel haibo."
mmanthe was in awe of the shift from South Africa:
"All your Cape Town videos are so clear , then there's this one 😩"
fanie girl speculated:
"This is air pollution, y'all need to plant more trees to clear the atmosphere. This is genuine advice, no disrespect intended."
user3748639072491 advised:
"Maybe you can start a campaign to plant more trees. Things only change if we fix, not avoid."
Miss Tsungi💫 was amused:
"Soon after landing, you realise you been living in a village kinda looking like a city😫😩😢"
CindyKing remarked:
"😂I live in SA (Pretoria)Yerr but Cape Town is another country that place is beautiful 😍"
Emperor advised:
"Bro! don't look down on your city, it's home and home is where the heart is."
Other Briefly News stories about foreigners in South Africa
- A woman posted a video showing people that she felt that South Africa was very organised when compared to Nigeria.
- In another video, a lady from America told people that South Africa has the perfect-sized bathtub, which she enjoys.
- South Africans were fascinated by the reaction a Zimbabwean woman had to seeing the price of KFC while visiting the country for the first time.
- An American couple became viral after they were surprised that they could stay at a South African mall until very late.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za